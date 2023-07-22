Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived in Mogyoród this weekend for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday at the Hungaroring, getting underway at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN and at WatchESPN.

The day prior to the race at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN, the 20 drivers will compete in qualifying as each attempts to secure pole position for the race. Max Verstappen will likely secure another pole position, so in reality, qualifying is more about just an improved spot in the starting grid behind the pole.

F1 qualifying is broken into three stages. Q1 runs 18 minutes, Q2 runs 15 minutes, and Q3 runs 12 minutes. Each of the first two stages results in the five slowest drivers getting dropped and slotted into P11-20. The final stage will feature the ten remaining drivers competing for the pole and the rest of P2-10.

This weekend’s qualifying features a twist on tyre usage as F1 attempts to improve its environmental sustainability. If the track conditions are dry, the drivers will only have access to 11 tyres instead of 13, and they will be limited as to the compounds they use in each round of qualifying. In Q1, they’ll have to use the hard compound, in Q2 they’ll have to use the medium compound, and in Q3 they’ll have to use the soft compound. If track conditions are wet, there will be no such restrictions.

Max Verstappen is again a sizable favorite to win Sunday’s race with -300 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. His teammate Sergio Pérez follows at +1200, and Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc are each +1400.

Here is the full entry list for the Hungarian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with each driver’s time and how the starting lineup settles.