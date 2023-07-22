F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Hungarian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

Formula One heads to Mogyorod this week for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring. The main event will take place on Sunday, July 23, but drivers will participate in qualifying on Saturday to determine their starting positions on the grid. Qualifying will begin at 10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

F1 qualifying features three rounds of racing to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the starting grid. The first round is 18 minutes, the second round is 15 minutes, and the third round is 12 minutes. In the first round, the full 20-driver field is on the track, and the five slowest cars are eliminated. The second round features the top 15 and the five slowest are again eliminated. The final round pits the 10 remaining drivers against each other for pole position and to fill out the rest of the top 10. The event usually lasts just over an hour in total.

Max Verstappen, the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix winner, is the favorite to win this year at -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Sergio Perez at +1000. Verstappen has won the last five Formula One races this year.

How to watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list