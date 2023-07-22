 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 qualifying start time: What time qualifying begins for the Hungarian Grand Prix, how long it lasts on Saturday

F1 is back for the Hungarian Grand Prix near Budapest. Qualifying is scheduled for Saturday and we run through some key details.

By Grace McDermott
Formula 1 Aramco British Grand Prix 2023 Photo by Gongora/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Formula One heads to Mogyorod this week for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring. The main event will take place on Sunday, July 23, but drivers will participate in qualifying on Saturday to determine their starting positions on the grid. Qualifying will begin at 10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

F1 qualifying features three rounds of racing to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the starting grid. The first round is 18 minutes, the second round is 15 minutes, and the third round is 12 minutes. In the first round, the full 20-driver field is on the track, and the five slowest cars are eliminated. The second round features the top 15 and the five slowest are again eliminated. The final round pits the 10 remaining drivers against each other for pole position and to fill out the rest of the top 10. The event usually lasts just over an hour in total.

Max Verstappen, the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix winner, is the favorite to win this year at -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Sergio Perez at +1000. Verstappen has won the last five Formula One races this year.

How to watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 10 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Hungarian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

