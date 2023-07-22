How to watch F1 qualifying at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Saturday via live stream

The Hungarian Grand Prix takes place at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod, Hungary on Sunday, July 23. Before the main event begins, the drivers will take part in the qualifying round on Saturday to determine grid positions for the race. Qualifying will begin at 10 a.m. ET and will air on ESPN.

You will need a cable log-in to stream both events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

F1 qualifying features three rounds of racing to determine the pole-sitter and the rest of the starting grid. The first round is 18 minutes, the second round is 15 minutes, and the third round is 12 minutes. In the first round, the full 20-driver field is on the track, and the five slowest cars are eliminated from the next round, earning positions 15 through 20. The second round features the top 15 and the five slowest are again eliminated. The final round pits the 10 remaining drivers against each other for pole and to fill out the rest of the top-10.

Q1: 18 min

Q2: 15 min

Q3: 12 min

Max Verstappen, the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix winner, is the favorite to win this year at -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is followed by Sergio Perez at +1000. Verstappen has won the last five Formula One races this year.

How to watch qualifying for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list