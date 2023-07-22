Group D standings, schedule for 2023 World Cup

Group D is England’s world, and everyone else is just living. Per DraftKings Sportsbook, England has the second-best odds (+350) to win the entire tournament, which is just below the United States’ odds. The Lionesses have -2500 odds to win the group outright.

After them, Denmark and China will be battling for the second spot out of the group. Denmark, No. 13 in the world, has qualified for the tournament for the first time since 2007, and has -300 odds to advance to the knockout round, while China has +200 odds to advance to the round of 16. Haiti will play the role of the underdog in the group.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group D at the 2023 World Cup.

Group D standings

England, 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

Denmark, 1-0-0, +1 GD, 3 points

China, 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

Haiti, 0-0-1, -1 GD, 0 points

Group D schedule

July 22: England 1, Haiti 0

July 22: Denmark 1, China 0

July 28: England vs. Denmark (4:30 a.m. ET)

July 28: China vs. Haiti (7 a.m. ET)

Aug. 1: China vs. England (7 a.m. ET)

Aug. 1: Haiti vs. Denmark (7 a.m. ET)