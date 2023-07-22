 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France results: Who won stage 20, who leads overall standings

We break down the results from stage 20 on Saturday.

By David Fucillo
Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - White best young jersey celebrates at finish line as stage winner ahead of Felix Gall of Austria and Ag2R Citroën Team and Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Team Jumbo-Visma - Yellow leader jersey during the stage twenty of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 133.5km stage from Belfort to Le Markstein 1192m / #UCIWT / on July 22, 2023 in Le Markstein, France. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Jonas Vingegaard is going to win the 2023 Tour de France, but Tadej Pogačar claimed a second stage win ahead of the official coronation. Pogačar finished with a time of 3 hours, 27 minutes, 18 seconds and edged out Felix Gall and Vingegaard to claim victory in Stage 20.

Vingegaard and Gall finished in a virtual tie, and so he heads into the final stage of the 2023 Tour de France with a 7 minute, 29 second lead on Pogačar for the yellow jersey. The race wraps up on Sunday with the traditional race to the Avenue des Champs-Élysées. Stage 21 runs 115.1 kilometers and is a flat course. It’s unlikely we see Pogačar push Vingegaard too hard with a comeback all but impossible.

Pogačar has effectively clinched the white jersey for best young rider, with a 5:28 lead on Carlos Rodriguez. Giulio Ciccone clinched the polka dot jersey best mountain cyclist. There’a 1.3-kilometer categorized climb on Sunday, but it’s not enough for second-place Gall or third-place Vingegaard to overtake Ciccone.

Below are the top finishers from Stage 20.

Stage 20 top finishers

  1. Tadej Pogačar — 3 hours, 27 minutes, 18 seconds
  2. Felix Gall — same
  3. Jonas Vingegaard — same
  4. Simon Yates — same
  5. Adam Yates — 7 seconds back

