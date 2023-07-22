 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tour de France, Stage 20: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 20 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By DKNetworkStaff

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark - Yellow Leader Jersey and Dylan Van Baarle of The Netherlands and Team Jumbo-Visma react after the stage nineteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023 a 172.8km stage from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny / #UCIWT / on July 21, 2023 in Poligny, France. Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France has reached its penultimate stage, and Stage 20 is the last chance for this the general classification race to return to its previous competitive state. That’s unlikely, but Saturday’s mountain stage offers a faint chance.

Stage 20 gets started at 7:30 a.m. ET in Belfort and runs 133.5 kilometers through the Vosges mountains, ending in Le Markstein Fellering. Yellow jersey-leader Jonas Vingegaard has a 7:35 lead on second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar and is on track to secure a second-consecutive general classification win. If Vingegaard can maintain his lead or at least not lose a large chunk of it in Saturday’s mountain stage, he’ll have an easy road to victory on Sunday.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network will only show a 2 a.m. ET encore the next morning
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 75 hours, 49 minutes, 24 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 35 seconds back
  3. Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 45 seconds back
  4. Carlos Rodriguez — 12 minutes, 1 seconds back
  5. Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 19 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 20 odds

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Jonas Vingegaard +160
Tadej Pogacar +500
Felix Gall +900
Simon Yates +1600
Pello Bilbao +2200
David Gaudu +2200
Thibaut Pinot +2500
Sepp Kuss +2500
Tom Pidcock +2800
Tobias Halland Johannessen +3500
Giulio Ciccone +3500
Adam Yates +3500
Wout Poels +4000
Ben O'Connor +4000
Rafal Majka +5000
Michal Kwiatkowski +5000
Michael Woods +5000
Mattias Skjelmose +5000
Jai Hindley +5000
Mikel Landa +6500
Mathieu Burgaudeau +6500
Jonathan Castroviejo +6500
Jack Haig +6500
Carlos Rodriguez +6500
Chris Harper +6500
Wilco Kelderman +8000
Tiesj Benoot +8000
Ion Izagirre +8000
Guillaume Martin +8000
Georg Zimmermann +8000
Warren Barguil +10000
Krists Neilands +10000
Alexey Lutsenko +10000
Valentin Madouas +13000
Nick Schultz +13000
Marc Soler +13000
Rui Costa +15000
Rigoberto Uran +15000
Lawson Craddock +15000
Maxim Van Gils +15000
Julian Alaphilippe +15000
Harold Tejada +15000
Gregor Muhlberger +15000
Bob Jungels +15000
Pierre Latour +20000
Mathieu van der Poel +20000
Magnus Cort Nielsen +20000
Matej Mohoric +20000
Emanuel Buchmann +20000
Egan Bernal +20000
Dylan Teuns +20000
Felix Grossschartner +20000
Clement Champoussin +20000
Patrick Konrad +25000
Torstein Traeen +30000
Omar Fraile +30000
Nans Peters +30000
Neilson Powless +30000
Juan Pedro Lopez +30000
Kevin Geniets +30000
Gorka Izagirre +30000
Dylan Van Baarle +30000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +30000
Simon Guglielmi +40000
Quentin Pacher +40000
Hugo Houle +40000
Victor Lafay +50000
Kevin Vermaerke +50000
Clement Berthet +50000
Chris Hamilton +50000
Victor Campenaerts +60000
Nils Politt +60000
Nelson Oliveira +60000
Lilian Calmejane +60000
Lars van den Berg +60000
Matthew Dinham +60000
Anthon Charmig +60000
Andrey Amador +60000
Alex Aranburu +60000
Alberto Bettiol +60000
Tony Gallopin +80000
Soren Kragh Andersen +80000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +80000
Matteo Trentin +80000
Mikkel Bjerg +80000
Kasper Asgreen +80000
Jonas Gregaard +80000
Gianni Moscon +80000
Dries Devenyns +80000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +80000
Fred Wright +80000
Valentin Ferron +100000
Remi Cavagna +100000
Quinten Hermans +100000
Oliver Naesen +100000
Nikias Arndt +100000
Mads Pedersen +100000
Michael Gogl +100000
Benoit Cosnefroy +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -10000
Tadej Pogačar: +4000
Adam Yates: +15000
Simon Yates: +25000
Pello Bilbao: +25000
Pella Bilbao: +25000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

More From DraftKings Network