Tour de France, Stage 20: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France has reached its penultimate stage, and Stage 20 is the last chance for this the general classification race to return to its previous competitive state. That’s unlikely, but Saturday’s mountain stage offers a faint chance.

Stage 20 gets started at 7:30 a.m. ET in Belfort and runs 133.5 kilometers through the Vosges mountains, ending in Le Markstein Fellering. Yellow jersey-leader Jonas Vingegaard has a 7:35 lead on second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar and is on track to secure a second-consecutive general classification win. If Vingegaard can maintain his lead or at least not lose a large chunk of it in Saturday’s mountain stage, he’ll have an easy road to victory on Sunday.

TV schedule

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network will only show a 2 a.m. ET encore the next morning

Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

Jonas Vingegaard — 75 hours, 49 minutes, 24 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 35 seconds back Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 45 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez — 12 minutes, 1 seconds back Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 19 seconds back

Stage winner

2023 Tour de France, Stage 20 odds Cyclist Odds Cyclist Odds Jonas Vingegaard +160 Tadej Pogacar +500 Felix Gall +900 Simon Yates +1600 Pello Bilbao +2200 David Gaudu +2200 Thibaut Pinot +2500 Sepp Kuss +2500 Tom Pidcock +2800 Tobias Halland Johannessen +3500 Giulio Ciccone +3500 Adam Yates +3500 Wout Poels +4000 Ben O'Connor +4000 Rafal Majka +5000 Michal Kwiatkowski +5000 Michael Woods +5000 Mattias Skjelmose +5000 Jai Hindley +5000 Mikel Landa +6500 Mathieu Burgaudeau +6500 Jonathan Castroviejo +6500 Jack Haig +6500 Carlos Rodriguez +6500 Chris Harper +6500 Wilco Kelderman +8000 Tiesj Benoot +8000 Ion Izagirre +8000 Guillaume Martin +8000 Georg Zimmermann +8000 Warren Barguil +10000 Krists Neilands +10000 Alexey Lutsenko +10000 Valentin Madouas +13000 Nick Schultz +13000 Marc Soler +13000 Rui Costa +15000 Rigoberto Uran +15000 Lawson Craddock +15000 Maxim Van Gils +15000 Julian Alaphilippe +15000 Harold Tejada +15000 Gregor Muhlberger +15000 Bob Jungels +15000 Pierre Latour +20000 Mathieu van der Poel +20000 Magnus Cort Nielsen +20000 Matej Mohoric +20000 Emanuel Buchmann +20000 Egan Bernal +20000 Dylan Teuns +20000 Felix Grossschartner +20000 Clement Champoussin +20000 Patrick Konrad +25000 Torstein Traeen +30000 Omar Fraile +30000 Nans Peters +30000 Neilson Powless +30000 Juan Pedro Lopez +30000 Kevin Geniets +30000 Gorka Izagirre +30000 Dylan Van Baarle +30000 Aurelien Paret-Peintre +30000 Simon Guglielmi +40000 Quentin Pacher +40000 Hugo Houle +40000 Victor Lafay +50000 Kevin Vermaerke +50000 Clement Berthet +50000 Chris Hamilton +50000 Victor Campenaerts +60000 Nils Politt +60000 Nelson Oliveira +60000 Lilian Calmejane +60000 Lars van den Berg +60000 Matthew Dinham +60000 Anthon Charmig +60000 Andrey Amador +60000 Alex Aranburu +60000 Alberto Bettiol +60000 Tony Gallopin +80000 Soren Kragh Andersen +80000 Pascal Eenkhoorn +80000 Matteo Trentin +80000 Mikkel Bjerg +80000 Kasper Asgreen +80000 Jonas Gregaard +80000 Gianni Moscon +80000 Dries Devenyns +80000 Christopher Juul-Jensen +80000 Fred Wright +80000 Valentin Ferron +100000 Remi Cavagna +100000 Quinten Hermans +100000 Oliver Naesen +100000 Nikias Arndt +100000 Mads Pedersen +100000 Michael Gogl +100000 Benoit Cosnefroy +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -10000

Tadej Pogačar: +4000

Adam Yates: +15000

Simon Yates: +25000

Pello Bilbao: +25000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300