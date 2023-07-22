Tour de France, Stage 20: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France has reached its penultimate stage, and Stage 20 is the last chance for this the general classification race to return to its previous competitive state. That’s unlikely, but Saturday’s mountain stage offers a faint chance.
Stage 20 gets started at 7:30 a.m. ET in Belfort and runs 133.5 kilometers through the Vosges mountains, ending in Le Markstein Fellering. Yellow jersey-leader Jonas Vingegaard has a 7:35 lead on second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar and is on track to secure a second-consecutive general classification win. If Vingegaard can maintain his lead or at least not lose a large chunk of it in Saturday’s mountain stage, he’ll have an easy road to victory on Sunday.
TV schedule
Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network will only show a 2 a.m. ET encore the next morning
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 75 hours, 49 minutes, 24 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 35 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 45 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez — 12 minutes, 1 seconds back
- Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 19 seconds back
DraftKings Sportsbook Odds
Stage winner
2023 Tour de France, Stage 20 odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Cyclist
|Odds
|Jonas Vingegaard
|+160
|Tadej Pogacar
|+500
|Felix Gall
|+900
|Simon Yates
|+1600
|Pello Bilbao
|+2200
|David Gaudu
|+2200
|Thibaut Pinot
|+2500
|Sepp Kuss
|+2500
|Tom Pidcock
|+2800
|Tobias Halland Johannessen
|+3500
|Giulio Ciccone
|+3500
|Adam Yates
|+3500
|Wout Poels
|+4000
|Ben O'Connor
|+4000
|Rafal Majka
|+5000
|Michal Kwiatkowski
|+5000
|Michael Woods
|+5000
|Mattias Skjelmose
|+5000
|Jai Hindley
|+5000
|Mikel Landa
|+6500
|Mathieu Burgaudeau
|+6500
|Jonathan Castroviejo
|+6500
|Jack Haig
|+6500
|Carlos Rodriguez
|+6500
|Chris Harper
|+6500
|Wilco Kelderman
|+8000
|Tiesj Benoot
|+8000
|Ion Izagirre
|+8000
|Guillaume Martin
|+8000
|Georg Zimmermann
|+8000
|Warren Barguil
|+10000
|Krists Neilands
|+10000
|Alexey Lutsenko
|+10000
|Valentin Madouas
|+13000
|Nick Schultz
|+13000
|Marc Soler
|+13000
|Rui Costa
|+15000
|Rigoberto Uran
|+15000
|Lawson Craddock
|+15000
|Maxim Van Gils
|+15000
|Julian Alaphilippe
|+15000
|Harold Tejada
|+15000
|Gregor Muhlberger
|+15000
|Bob Jungels
|+15000
|Pierre Latour
|+20000
|Mathieu van der Poel
|+20000
|Magnus Cort Nielsen
|+20000
|Matej Mohoric
|+20000
|Emanuel Buchmann
|+20000
|Egan Bernal
|+20000
|Dylan Teuns
|+20000
|Felix Grossschartner
|+20000
|Clement Champoussin
|+20000
|Patrick Konrad
|+25000
|Torstein Traeen
|+30000
|Omar Fraile
|+30000
|Nans Peters
|+30000
|Neilson Powless
|+30000
|Juan Pedro Lopez
|+30000
|Kevin Geniets
|+30000
|Gorka Izagirre
|+30000
|Dylan Van Baarle
|+30000
|Aurelien Paret-Peintre
|+30000
|Simon Guglielmi
|+40000
|Quentin Pacher
|+40000
|Hugo Houle
|+40000
|Victor Lafay
|+50000
|Kevin Vermaerke
|+50000
|Clement Berthet
|+50000
|Chris Hamilton
|+50000
|Victor Campenaerts
|+60000
|Nils Politt
|+60000
|Nelson Oliveira
|+60000
|Lilian Calmejane
|+60000
|Lars van den Berg
|+60000
|Matthew Dinham
|+60000
|Anthon Charmig
|+60000
|Andrey Amador
|+60000
|Alex Aranburu
|+60000
|Alberto Bettiol
|+60000
|Tony Gallopin
|+80000
|Soren Kragh Andersen
|+80000
|Pascal Eenkhoorn
|+80000
|Matteo Trentin
|+80000
|Mikkel Bjerg
|+80000
|Kasper Asgreen
|+80000
|Jonas Gregaard
|+80000
|Gianni Moscon
|+80000
|Dries Devenyns
|+80000
|Christopher Juul-Jensen
|+80000
|Fred Wright
|+80000
|Valentin Ferron
|+100000
|Remi Cavagna
|+100000
|Quinten Hermans
|+100000
|Oliver Naesen
|+100000
|Nikias Arndt
|+100000
|Mads Pedersen
|+100000
|Michael Gogl
|+100000
|Benoit Cosnefroy
|+100000
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -10000
Tadej Pogačar: +4000
Adam Yates: +15000
Simon Yates: +25000
Pello Bilbao: +25000
Pella Bilbao: +25000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300