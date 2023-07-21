PSG leave Kylian Mbappe out of preseason tour, ready to move on from star forward

Paris Saint-Germain have left star forward Kylian Mbappe off the team’s roster for the preseason tour, yet another signal the French club wishes to move Mbappe in the transfer window rather than lose him next summer for nothing. According to Fabrizio Romano, PSG believe Mbappe is already looking to join Real Madrid on a free transfer in 2024. He has not extended the option in his contract and has not given any indication he will do so.

Paris Saint-Germain are convinced that Kylian Mbappé has already agreed terms to join Real Madrid in 2024 on free deal.



They wanted an answer on ‘new deal or leave now’ by July 15 — nothing at all.



Mbappé, out of pre season tour and considered FOR SALE.



PSG want to sell KM. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/Wy8ZhnbSV0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2023

Real Madrid were previously interested in signing Mbappe and the player was also keen, but PSG rejected the €200+ million bids and instead paid Mbappe with a new contract. However, the French giants have not been able to translate that spending into winning. Lionel Messi has departed for Inter Miami, and Neymar is also reportedly on the way out. That leaves Mbappe is a tough position. Despite being just 24 years old, Mbappe has already won major trophies. He wants to win at the club level, and now has a chance to control his fate.

On the PSG side, they are going to recoup their value. They don’t have to send Mbappe to Real Madrid, but they are unlikely to get proper compensation from any other club since it seems like common knowledge Mbappe will end up at Real Madrid. This stalemate will likely continue into the season, but ultimately PSG will have to make a move. That could mean an opportunity for a club to essentially add Mbappe as a six-month rental from the winter window, which opens up plenty of possibilities for the forward before he truly becomes a free agent in the summer of 2024.