Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood leading after 2023 Open Championship first round

At the turn of the 2023 Open Championship, Brian Harman holds a five-shot lead on the field at Royal Liverpool, and moves well into the lead on the odds board to take home the Claret Jug.
Local Merseyside product Tommy Fleetwood is alone in second at -5, with Sepp Straka alone in third at -4. Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, and Shubhankar Sharma are all T4 at -3 and still in contention to win the last major of the year.
Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the 36-year-old former Georgia Bulldog in Harman sits at +150. His bogey-free second round finished with an eagle on No. 18 for a -6 65, but the two-time PGA TOUR winner hasn’t taken home a trophy since the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.
Rory McIlroy is at -1, but checks in with the third-best pricing at +1000 despite being at -1 after 36 holes. The World No. 2 won the Scottish Open last week, but has continued to struggle with his putter so far this weekend.
Here is the complete odds board following the second round of the 2023 Open Championship.
2023 Open Championship Odds After Round 2
|Player
|Odds
|Top 5
|Top 10
|Brian Harman
|+150
|−330
|−900
|Tommy Fleetwood
|+450
|−140
|−330
|Rory McIlroy
|+1000
|+160
|−150
|Jordan Spieth
|+1600
|+230
|−105
|Jason Day
|+1600
|+240
|+100
|Minwoo Lee
|+1800
|+250
|+105
|Sepp Straka
|+1800
|+250
|+105
|Cameron Young
|+2800
|+360
|+150
|Wyndham Clark
|+3500
|+450
|+180
|Max Homa
|+4000
|+550
|+210
|Viktor Hovland
|+4500
|+500
|+200
|Emiliano Grillo
|+6500
|+750
|+280
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+7500
|+850
|+300
|Jon Rahm
|+8000
|+900
|+330
|Scottie Scheffler
|+9000
|+900
|+330
|Joohyung Kim
|+9000
|+1000
|+360
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|+9000
|+1000
|+360
|Adrian Otaegui
|+10000
|+1100
|+400
|Shubhankar Sharma
|+10000
|+1100
|+400
|Henrik Stenson
|+11000
|+1200
|+450
|Cameron Smith
|+13000
|+1200
|+450
|Matthew Jordan
|+13000
|+1400
|+500
|Xander Schauffele
|+15000
|+1400
|+500
|Tyrrell Hatton
|+15000
|+1600
|+500
|Laurie Canter
|+15000
|+1600
|+600
|Thriston Lawrence
|+15000
|+1600
|+550
|Richard Bland
|+18000
|+1600
|+550
|Guido Migliozzi
|+18000
|+1800
|+600
|Antoine Rozner
|+18000
|+1800
|+650
|Matthew Southgate
|+18000
|+1800
|+600
|Brooks Koepka
|+20000
|+2000
|+650
|Alexander Bjork
|+20000
|+2000
|+650
|Stewart Cink
|+25000
|+2200
|+750
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|+25000
|+2500
|+750
|Bryson DeChambeau
|+25000
|+2500
|+850
|Patrick Cantlay
|+30000
|+2500
|+750
|Corey Conners
|+30000
|+3000
|+900
|Rickie Fowler
|+30000
|+2800
|+900
|Byeong Hun An
|+30000
|+2500
|+800
|Patrick Reed
|+35000
|+3500
|+1000
|Adrian Meronk
|+35000
|+3000
|+1000
|Thomas Pieters
|+40000
|+3500
|+1100
|Thomas Detry
|+40000
|+4000
|+1200
|Sungjae Im
|+40000
|+3500
|+1100
|Jordan Smith
|+40000
|+3500
|+1000
|Alex Noren
|+40000
|+4000
|+1200
|Marcel Siem
|+40000
|+4000
|+1200
|Louis Oosthuizen
|+50000
|+4500
|+1200
|Abraham Ancer
|+50000
|+4500
|+1200
|Joost Luiten
|+50000
|+5000
|+1400
|Gary Woodland
|+60000
|+5500
|+1600
|Collin Morikawa
|+60000
|+5500
|+1400
|Adam Scott
|+60000
|+5500
|+1600
|Michael Stewart
|+60000
|+5500
|+1600
|Robert MacIntyre
|+80000
|+6000
|+1600
|Kurt Kitayama
|+80000
|+7000
|+1800
|J.T. Poston
|+80000
|+7000
|+1800
|Ryan Fox
|+100000
|+10000
|+2800
|Padraig Harrington
|+100000
|+11000
|+2500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+100000
|+9000
|+2200
|Romain Langasque
|+100000
|+11000
|+2800
|Brendon Todd
|+100000
|+10000
|+2500
|Keegan Bradley
|+200000
|+15000
|+3500
|Rikuya Hoshino
|+200000
|+15000
|+3500
|Oliver Wilson
|+200000
|+15000
|+4000
|Sami Valimaki
|+200000
|+15000
|+4000
|Victor Perez
|+250000
|+18000
|+4500
|Seamus Power
|+250000
|+25000
|+5500
|Danny Willett
|+250000
|+30000
|+6500
|Zack Fischer
|+250000
|+40000
|+9000
|Zach Johnson
|+250000
|+18000
|+4000
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|+250000
|+18000
|+4000
|Hurly Long
|+250000
|+25000
|+5000
|Richie Ramsay
|+250000
|+25000
|+5500
|Andrew Putnam
|+250000
|+18000
|+4000
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|+250000
|+30000
|+6500
|Scott Stallings
|+250000
|+30000
|+7000
|David Lingmerth
|+250000
|+25000
|+5000
|Talor Gooch
|+500000
|+50000
|+25000
|Si Woo Kim
|+500000
|+50000
|+30000
|Shane Lowry
|+500000
|+40000
|+15000
|Sam Burns
|+500000
|+40000
|+10000
|K.H. Lee
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Harris English
|+500000
|+40000
|+11000
|Chris Kirk
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Pablo Larrazabal
|+500000
|+40000
|+11000
|Dan Bradbury
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Ben Griffin
|+500000
|+40000
|+11000
|Kyungnam Kang
|+500000
|+50000
|+20000
|Christo Lamprecht
|+500000
|+40000
|+10000
|Bio Kim
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|+500000
|+50000
|+40000
|Taylor Moore
|+500000
|+40000
|+9000
|Davis Riley
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000
|Kazuki Yasumori
|+500000
|+50000
|+35000