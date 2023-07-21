 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood leading after 2023 Open Championship first round

Harman has won twice on the PGA TOUR, but not since 2017. And that gives him two more wins than the man that trails him at Hoylake.

By DKNetworkStaff
Tommy Fleetwood hits his tee shot on the 16th hole during a practice round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

At the turn of the 2023 Open Championship, Brian Harman holds a five-shot lead on the field at Royal Liverpool, and moves well into the lead on the odds board to take home the Claret Jug.

Local Merseyside product Tommy Fleetwood is alone in second at -5, with Sepp Straka alone in third at -4. Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, and Shubhankar Sharma are all T4 at -3 and still in contention to win the last major of the year.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the 36-year-old former Georgia Bulldog in Harman sits at +150. His bogey-free second round finished with an eagle on No. 18 for a -6 65, but the two-time PGA TOUR winner hasn’t taken home a trophy since the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory McIlroy is at -1, but checks in with the third-best pricing at +1000 despite being at -1 after 36 holes. The World No. 2 won the Scottish Open last week, but has continued to struggle with his putter so far this weekend.

Here is the complete odds board following the second round of the 2023 Open Championship.

2023 Open Championship Odds After Round 2

Player Odds Top 5 Top 10
Brian Harman +150 −330 −900
Tommy Fleetwood +450 −140 −330
Rory McIlroy +1000 +160 −150
Jordan Spieth +1600 +230 −105
Jason Day +1600 +240 +100
Minwoo Lee +1800 +250 +105
Sepp Straka +1800 +250 +105
Cameron Young +2800 +360 +150
Wyndham Clark +3500 +450 +180
Max Homa +4000 +550 +210
Viktor Hovland +4500 +500 +200
Emiliano Grillo +6500 +750 +280
Hideki Matsuyama +7500 +850 +300
Jon Rahm +8000 +900 +330
Scottie Scheffler +9000 +900 +330
Joohyung Kim +9000 +1000 +360
Nicolai Hojgaard +9000 +1000 +360
Adrian Otaegui +10000 +1100 +400
Shubhankar Sharma +10000 +1100 +400
Henrik Stenson +11000 +1200 +450
Cameron Smith +13000 +1200 +450
Matthew Jordan +13000 +1400 +500
Xander Schauffele +15000 +1400 +500
Tyrrell Hatton +15000 +1600 +500
Laurie Canter +15000 +1600 +600
Thriston Lawrence +15000 +1600 +550
Richard Bland +18000 +1600 +550
Guido Migliozzi +18000 +1800 +600
Antoine Rozner +18000 +1800 +650
Matthew Southgate +18000 +1800 +600
Brooks Koepka +20000 +2000 +650
Alexander Bjork +20000 +2000 +650
Stewart Cink +25000 +2200 +750
Matthew Fitzpatrick +25000 +2500 +750
Bryson DeChambeau +25000 +2500 +850
Patrick Cantlay +30000 +2500 +750
Corey Conners +30000 +3000 +900
Rickie Fowler +30000 +2800 +900
Byeong Hun An +30000 +2500 +800
Patrick Reed +35000 +3500 +1000
Adrian Meronk +35000 +3000 +1000
Thomas Pieters +40000 +3500 +1100
Thomas Detry +40000 +4000 +1200
Sungjae Im +40000 +3500 +1100
Jordan Smith +40000 +3500 +1000
Alex Noren +40000 +4000 +1200
Marcel Siem +40000 +4000 +1200
Louis Oosthuizen +50000 +4500 +1200
Abraham Ancer +50000 +4500 +1200
Joost Luiten +50000 +5000 +1400
Gary Woodland +60000 +5500 +1600
Collin Morikawa +60000 +5500 +1400
Adam Scott +60000 +5500 +1600
Michael Stewart +60000 +5500 +1600
Robert MacIntyre +80000 +6000 +1600
Kurt Kitayama +80000 +7000 +1800
J.T. Poston +80000 +7000 +1800
Ryan Fox +100000 +10000 +2800
Padraig Harrington +100000 +11000 +2500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +100000 +9000 +2200
Romain Langasque +100000 +11000 +2800
Brendon Todd +100000 +10000 +2500
Keegan Bradley +200000 +15000 +3500
Rikuya Hoshino +200000 +15000 +3500
Oliver Wilson +200000 +15000 +4000
Sami Valimaki +200000 +15000 +4000
Victor Perez +250000 +18000 +4500
Seamus Power +250000 +25000 +5500
Danny Willett +250000 +30000 +6500
Zack Fischer +250000 +40000 +9000
Zach Johnson +250000 +18000 +4000
Alex Fitzpatrick +250000 +18000 +4000
Hurly Long +250000 +25000 +5000
Richie Ramsay +250000 +25000 +5500
Andrew Putnam +250000 +18000 +4000
Brandon Robinson Thompson +250000 +30000 +6500
Scott Stallings +250000 +30000 +7000
David Lingmerth +250000 +25000 +5000
Talor Gooch +500000 +50000 +25000
Si Woo Kim +500000 +50000 +30000
Shane Lowry +500000 +40000 +15000
Sam Burns +500000 +40000 +10000
K.H. Lee +500000 +50000 +35000
Harris English +500000 +40000 +11000
Chris Kirk +500000 +50000 +35000
Pablo Larrazabal +500000 +40000 +11000
Dan Bradbury +500000 +50000 +40000
Ben Griffin +500000 +40000 +11000
Kyungnam Kang +500000 +50000 +20000
Christo Lamprecht +500000 +40000 +10000
Bio Kim +500000 +50000 +40000
Thorbjorn Olesen +500000 +50000 +40000
Taylor Moore +500000 +40000 +9000
Davis Riley +500000 +50000 +35000
Kazuki Yasumori +500000 +50000 +35000

