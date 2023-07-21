Brian Harman, Tommy Fleetwood leading after 2023 Open Championship first round

At the turn of the 2023 Open Championship, Brian Harman holds a five-shot lead on the field at Royal Liverpool, and moves well into the lead on the odds board to take home the Claret Jug.

Local Merseyside product Tommy Fleetwood is alone in second at -5, with Sepp Straka alone in third at -4. Jason Day, Min Woo Lee, and Shubhankar Sharma are all T4 at -3 and still in contention to win the last major of the year.

Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, the 36-year-old former Georgia Bulldog in Harman sits at +150. His bogey-free second round finished with an eagle on No. 18 for a -6 65, but the two-time PGA TOUR winner hasn’t taken home a trophy since the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship.

Rory McIlroy is at -1, but checks in with the third-best pricing at +1000 despite being at -1 after 36 holes. The World No. 2 won the Scottish Open last week, but has continued to struggle with his putter so far this weekend.

Here is the complete odds board following the second round of the 2023 Open Championship.