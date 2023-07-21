Lionel Messi scores game-winning goal in Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup vs. Cruz Azul

Lionel Messi wasted no time getting on the board with his new club. The Argentina superstar and soccer legend scored in his debut match for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul, finding the back of the net in the stoppage time. Take a look at Messi’s first goal for his new club, which was the game-winning score.

LIONEL ANDRÉS MESSI IS NOT HUMAN. pic.twitter.com/2mBDI41mLy — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 22, 2023

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Messi was listed at -125 as an anytime goalscorer in this match.

Messi made headlines by joining Inter Miami in the summer transfer window despite interest from Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League. He was rumored to join Inter Miami a few seasons ago, and decided this was the summer to finally make it happen. In addition to his hefty salary, Messi will also be getting an ownership share in a club worth $600 million and a piece of AppleTV MLS season pass purchases.

Inter Miami have signed Sergio Busquets and are also set to add Jordi Alba, recreating Barcelona’s dominant midfield from the mid-2010s. The players might be older but they could still make significant noise in Major League Soccer, especially with Messi still operating as one of the top talents in the sport.