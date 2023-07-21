 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lionel Messi scores game-winning goal in Inter Miami debut in Leagues Cup vs. Cruz Azul

The legend gets on the board in his first match with his new club.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Leagues Cup 2023: Cruz Azul v Inter Miami CF
Lionel Messi of Inter Miami CF reacts after being knocked down during the second half of the Leagues Cup 2023 match between Cruz Azul and Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium on July 21, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Lionel Messi wasted no time getting on the board with his new club. The Argentina superstar and soccer legend scored in his debut match for Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul, finding the back of the net in the stoppage time. Take a look at Messi’s first goal for his new club, which was the game-winning score.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Messi was listed at -125 as an anytime goalscorer in this match.

Messi made headlines by joining Inter Miami in the summer transfer window despite interest from Barcelona and the Saudi Pro League. He was rumored to join Inter Miami a few seasons ago, and decided this was the summer to finally make it happen. In addition to his hefty salary, Messi will also be getting an ownership share in a club worth $600 million and a piece of AppleTV MLS season pass purchases.

Inter Miami have signed Sergio Busquets and are also set to add Jordi Alba, recreating Barcelona’s dominant midfield from the mid-2010s. The players might be older but they could still make significant noise in Major League Soccer, especially with Messi still operating as one of the top talents in the sport.

