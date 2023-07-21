Pick on the Total for Braves-Brewers on July 21

Coming off of wins in five of their first six games since the All-Star Break, the National League Central leading Milwaukee Brewers looks to stay hot on Friday as they host the league’s top team record-wise, the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta Braves (-125, 9) vs. Milwaukee Brewers

The Braves enter leading the National League in most offensive categories including runs and home runs per game, on-base percentage, and batting average with the power numbers being the biggest standout.

No other team in baseball has come close to the Braves ability to hit home runs on the road, averaging 1.98 home runs per game on the road this season while no other team is averaging more than 1.51 home runs per game away from home this season.

With Mike Soroka getting the start on the mound for the Braves on Friday, they might need all of that power as Soroka is making his fifth start of the season with at least three runs allowed in three of his first four starts.

While Soroka faces a Brewers lineup that is last in the National League in batting average, the team is 11th in the league in home runs per at-bay at home and Soroka has allowed six home runs in 23 1/3 innings this season.

On the Brewers side Freddy Peralta gets the start at pitcher having allowed at least three runs in eight of his last 11 starts, posting an ERA of 5.18 and 1.9 home runs per nine innings allowed in that 11 start span.

Overall r this season Peralta has an ERA of 4.41 for the season while allowing 1.5 home runs and 3.7 walks per nine innings.

Though the Braves lead the National League in bullpen ERA and both teams are in Greg league’s top 10 in bullpen ERA for the past 30 days, with these starters coupled with a pair of lineups with lots of power, Friday sets up for a slugfest.

The Play: Braves vs. Brewers Over 9