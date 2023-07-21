Picks, predictions for Phillies vs. Guardians on Friday, July 21

The Philadelphia Phillies (52-44) and the Cleveland Guardians (47-49) are starting a three-game series on Friday, July 21. First pitch from Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Philadelphia will start the southpaw Ranger Suarez (2-4, 3.84 ERA), while Cleveland counters with rookie Gavin Williams (1-2, 3.94 ERA).

The Phillies are the -120 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Guardians are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Phillies-Guardians picks: Friday, July 21st

Injury report

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), RP Seranthony Dominguez (oblique), OF Cristian Pache (elbow)

Guardians

Out: SP Shane Bieber (elbow), SP Cal Quantrill (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Ranger Suarez vs. Gavin Williams

Suarez will start his 13th game of the year. He had a great June but has fallen apart to start July. Suarez has allowed at least three earned runs in his three starts this month. His last time out, he allowed three earned runs on six hits against the San Diego Padres. Suarez struck out and walked three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Williams will make his sixth career start on Friday. He is slowly improving over his appearances. Most recently, Williams allowed two earned runs on four hits in five innings against the Texas Rangers. He struck out and walked four but ended up with his second loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

Cleveland has scored at least five runs in four straight games. They outscored the Pittsburgh Pirates 26-8 in a three-game series. Philadelphia was shutout in their last game but has scored four runs or fewer in three straight. Both Cleveland and Philly rank in the top four for the highest percentage of games hitting the under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Phillies have lost consecutive games, while the Guardians lost the series finale against the Pirates. Philadelphia has been the better team out of the All-Star break, going 4-3 compared to Cleveland’s 2-4. Unless Williams takes a step back on the mound, the Guardians should pick up a win at home.

Pick: Guardians