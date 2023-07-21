Picks, predictions for Mets-Red Sox on Friday, July 21

The New York Mets (45-51) and the Boston Red Sox (51-46) are starting a three-game series on Friday, July 21. First pitch from Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. New York will start Kodai Senga (7-5, 3.20 ERA), while Boston counters with Kutter Crawford. (4-4, 3.74 ERA).

The Red Sox are the -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Mets are technically the underdogs at -105, and the run total is set at 9.5.

Mets-Red Sox picks: Friday, July 21st

Injury report

Mets

Day-to-day: OF Tommy Pham (groin)

Out: OF Starling Marte (migraines)

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Brayan Bello (paternity), SP Tanner Houck (face), RP Corey Kluber (shoulder), C Reese McGuire (oblique), SS Pablo Reyes (abdomen)

Starting pitchers

Kodai Senga vs. Kutter Crawford

The rookie Senga will make his 18th start of the season. Senga had some rough outings but settled down in July. Most recently, he allowed one earned run on four hits against the Los Angeles Dodgers. He struck out nine and walked two but didn’t factor into the decision.

Crawford will make his 19th appearance and 11th start of the season on Friday. He was dominant in his last start against the Chicago Cubs. Crawford threw six shutout innings allowing just one hit while striking out nine and walking four. He got plenty of run support and earned his fourth win of the season.

Over/Under pick

New York has struggled with consistency this season. They frequently disappear at the plate, and 57.6% of their games have seen the under hit, the second-highest mark in the league. Boston has fared better, scoring at least four runs in five of the six games since the All-Star break. Still, I don’t think that this game sees double-digit runs scored.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

New York has been inconsistent and heads into this game coming off a loss. Boston dropped two of three against the Oakland Athletics. Injuries are mounting up for the Red Sox, but that doesn’t affect the majority of the lineup. They should be able to bounce back at home on Friday night.

Pick: Red Sox