Picks, predictions for Diamondbacks vs. Reds on Friday, July 21

The Arizona Diamondbacks (54-43) and the Cincinnati Reds (52-46) will begin a three-game weekend series on Friday, July 21. First pitch from Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio is set for 7:10 p.m. ET. Arizona will start Tommy Henry (5-2, 3.89 ERA), while Cincinnati counters with Ben Lively (4-5, 3.72 ERA).

The Reds are the -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +105 underdogs, and the run total is set at 10.5.

Diamondbacks-Reds picks: Friday, July 21st

Injury report

Diamondbacks

Out: SP Merrill Kelly (calf), RP Andrew Chafin (paternity)

Reds

Day-to-day: SP Luke Weaver (elbow)

Out: SP Hunter Greene (hip), INF Kevin Newman (stomach)

Starting pitchers

Tommy Henry vs. Ben Lively

Henry will make his 16th appearance and 15th start of the season, as the 25-year-old has helped make up for Kelly’s absence in the rotation. He last pitched 4.1 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing three earned runs on seven hits while walking one and striking out five. He earned his second loss of the year.

Lively will take the mound for the 12th time this season, making his 10th start. He is coming off back-to-back starts against the Milwaukee Brewers. In the most recent, Lively allowed one earned run on three hits in just four innings of work after leaving with cramps. He struck out three but didn’t factor into the decision.

Over/Under pick

The Diamondbacks have scored at least five runs in four straight games. Their lineup is playing as well as any in baseball, and the Reds’ pitching staff is its kryptonite. Cincinnati lost its momentum at the All-Star break but has shown us their offensive firepower.

Pick: Over 10.5

Moneyline pick

Arizona took two of three against the Atlanta Braves but head into this game coming off a loss. Cincinnati dropped the first two games of their series against the San Francisco Giants but won consecutive games to end their losing streak. The Diamondbacks feel like the hotter team at the moment, but this could be an exciting series.

Pick: Diamondbacks