Picks, predictions for Royals vs. Yankees on Friday, July 21

The Kansas City Royals (28-70) and the New York Yankees (50-47) begin a three-game series on Friday, July 21. First pitch from Yankee Stadium in the Bronz, New York is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. Kansas City will start Alec Marsh (0-3, 5.40 ERA), while New York counters with Clarke Schmidt (5-6, 4.31 ERA).

The Yankees are the -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Royals-Yankees picks: Friday, July 21st

Injury report

Royals

Day-to-day: SP Ryan Yarbrough (hamstring)

Out: SP Daniel Lynch IV (shoulder), 1B Matt Beaty (concussion)

Yankees

Day-to-day: OF Harrison Bader (rib)

OUT: 1B/OF Jake Bauers (shoulder), OF Aaron Judge (toe), OF Willie Calhoun (quad)

Starting pitchers

Alec Marsh vs. Clarke Schmidt

Marsh will make his fourth career start on Friday. He has yet to avoid a losing decision in a game but has only allowed two earned runs in back-to-back appearances. Marsh threw six innings against the Tampa Bay Rays his last time out. He gave up two earned runs on five hits, while walking one and striking out 11.

Schmidt will take the mound for the 21st time for his 20th start of the year. His effectiveness has fluctuated, but he is coming off a good outing against the Colorado Rockies. Schmidt pitched six innings and allowed two earned runs on three hits. He struck out eight and walked one on the way to earning his fifth win.

Over/Under pick

The Royals are inconsistent at the plate. They have scored a combined two runs over their last two games, but tallied 11 the game before that. The Yankees have scored three runs or fewer in three straight. Barring a complete meltdown on the mound, the under should hit.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Kansas City has gone 2-5 since the All-Star break, while New York was on the wrong side of a three-game sweep by the Los Angeles Angels. They have moved to 1-5 since the All-Star break and have lost four in a row. With the way these teams have been playing, it could come down to the wire, but I am leaning towards the Yankees at home.

Pick: Yankees