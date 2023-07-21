Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Rays on Friday, July 21

The Baltimore Orioles (59-37) and the Tampa Bay Rays (60-40) will play the second game of their four-game divisional series on Friday, July 21. First pitch from Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida is set for 6:40 p.m. ET. Baltimore will start Kyle Bradish (6-4, 3.05 ERA), while Tampa Bay sends Zach Eflin (10-5, 3.59 ERA) to the mound.

The Rays are the -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Orioles are the +120 road underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Orioles-Rays picks: Friday, July 21st

Injury report

Orioles

Out: OF Cedric Mullins (groin)

Rays

Day to day: C Francisco Mejia (knee)

Starting pitchers

Kyle Bradish vs. Zach Eflin

Bradish will make his 18th start of the season. He has been dominant this month, allowing just one earned run over his last three starts. Most recently, Bradish threw 7.1 shutout innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out eight to earn his sixth win of the season.

Eflin takes the mound for the 19th time this year on Thursday. He had been pitching well but heads into this game off his worst outing of the year. Eflin only lasted three innings against the Kansas City Royals and allowed five earned runs on seven hits. He didn’t issue any walks but also had no strikeouts on the way to earning his fifth loss of the season.

Over/Under pick

It took 10 innings, but the Orioles picked up the 4-3 win on Thursday. I expect the starting pitching matchup to shine in this game, helping the under hit.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Tampa Bay has lost five games in a row, with Baltimore going 5-2 since the All-Star break. Eflin has looked better overall on the mound, and I think he will bounce back this time out. The Rays should pick up a much-needed victory in a low-scoring game.

Pick: Rays