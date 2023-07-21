Picks, predictions for Cardinals vs. Cubs on Friday, July 21

The St. Louis Cardinals (44-53) and the Chicago Cubs (45-51) will play the second game of their four-game series on Friday, July 21. First pitch from Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 2:20 p.m. ET and will air on Apple TV+. St. Louis will start Jack Flaherty (7-5, 4.29 ERA), while Chicago counters with Justin Steele (9-3, 2.96 ERA).

The Cubs are the -130 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Cardinals are the +110 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.5.

Cardinals-Cubs picks: Friday, July 21st

Injury report

Cardinals

Out: SP Adam Wainwright (shoulder), RP Drew VerHagen (hip), CP Ryan Helsley (forearm), OF/INF Tommy Edman (wrist)

Cubs

Out: SS Dansby Swanson (heel), INF Nick Madrigal (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Jack Flaherty vs. Justin Steele

Flaherty will take the mound for the 19th time. He had an up-and-down start to the season but has relatively settled down since the calendar flipped to July. That being said, after two shutout performances, he allowed three earned runs his last time out against the Washington Nationals. Flaherty allowed three hits and three walks while striking out seven. Still, he got enough run support that he was able to notch his fourth consecutive win.

Steele will make his 18th start of the season on Thursday. He will be making his second appearance since pitching an inning in the 2023 All-Star Game. Steele got rocked his last time out by the Boston Red Sox, allowing six earned runs on 10 hits while walking one and striking out six.

Over/Under pick

The first game of this series saw nine runs scored. The Cardinals lineup has scored at least five runs in every game since the All-Star break. With the pitching matchup, we should see the over hit again.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

St. Louis heads into this game on a six-game win streak. Thursday’s game saw Steven Matz pick up his first win of the season. Chicago wasn’t able to muster much offense, and if Steele struggles again, the Cardinals should pick up another win.

Pick: Cardinals