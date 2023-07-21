Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, July 21

MLB will be back in action on Friday, July 21. Teams around the league will either be starting or continuing their respective weekend series. This presents ample opportunities for your daily fantasy lineups. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS is comprised of 11 games beginning at 7:05 p.m. ET. With that in mind, here are our favorite team stacks for Friday’s schedule.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, July 21st

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox

Carlos Correa ($4,400)

Edouard Julien ($3,100)

Donovan Solano ($2,500)

Matt Wallner ($2,000)

Correa was out of the lineup on Thursday but should be back leading off on Friday. He has a good matchup against White Sox starter Lance Lynn who could be making one of his final starts with the team if he is moved at the trade deadline. The righty enters with a 6.06 ERA and gives upside to the Twins’ lineup. Julien, Solano and Wallner all tallied at least one hit in their last game, and are each hitting at least .275 on the season.

The Twins are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +135 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Pittsburgh Pirates

Mickey Moniak ($4,100)

Taylor Ward ($3,900)

Zach Neto ($3,000)

Eduardo Escobar ($2,800)

Shohei Ohtani isn’t included in this quartet because he is pitching on Friday night. The Angels will take on Pittsburgh starter Johan Oviedo who has a 3-10 record and a 4.53 ERA. Neto and Ward each picked up two hits in their last game, with the latter hitting both a double and home run. Moniak is playing well for L.A., hitting .331 entering Friday.

The Angels are the -200 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Pirates are the +170 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Washington Nationals vs. San Francisco Giants

Lane Thomas ($4,800)

Jeimer Candelario ($3,800)

Joey Meneses ($3,500)

CJ Abrams ($3,300)

Thomas went 0-5 in his last game but is still hitting .289 on the season. Candelario hit his 15th home run of the season while Meneses tallied a base knock. Abrams finished the day with two hits. They will face San Francisco starter Alex Wood who has been inconsistent this season.

The Giants are the -150 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the +130 underdogs, and the run total is set at 9.5