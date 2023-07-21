How to watch England vs. Haiti in 2023 World Cup group stage

Day three of the 2023 women’s World Cup continues early Saturday morning as England faces Haiti to kick off Group D action. Kickoff is set for 5:30 a.m. ET from Brisbane Stadium in Australia. After these two teams go head-to-head, Denmark and China will wrap up the first matches of Group D later in the morning.

The Lionesses are just twelve months removed from winning the Euro 2022 on their home soil, and England has serious hopes of winning the Women’s World Cup for the first time in their country’s history. The Lionesses failed to make it past the quarter-final stage in their first three World Cup appearances, but have gone on to reach the final four in the previous two editions of the tournament. Haiti, meanwhile, will appear in their first World Cup ever after going through the intercontinental playoffs to qualify.

England are massive favorites in this one, priced at -2000 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Haiti comes in as +5500 moneyline underdogs. A draw is set at +2500.

England vs. Haiti

Date: Saturday, July 22

Start time: 5:30 am E.T.

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.