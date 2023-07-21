How to watch Zambia vs. Japan in 2023 World Cup group stage

Day three of the 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup begins bright and early with Zambia and Japan facing each other to round out the start of Group C play. Kickoff is set for 3 a.m. ET from Waikato Stadium in New Zealand. Spain and Costa Rica kicked off Group C action the day prior with La Roja earning a 3-0 win over Las Ticas.

Zambia secured their ticket to the World Cup after reaching the semifinals of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations, which doubled as a qualifying tournament for this year’s competition. Despite being ranked 77th in the world, Zambia believes they are equipped to compete with the likes of Spain, Costa Rica, and Japan. The latter has established itself as a regular at the World Cup, having qualified for all nine editions of the tournament to date.

Japan is favored at -350 at DraftKings Sportsbook while Zambia enters as moneyline underdogs at +750. A draw is set at +550.

Zambia vs. Japan

Date: Saturday, July 22

Start time: 3 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock.