Denmark vs. China picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

We go over the odds and lines on DraftKings Sportsbook for Denmark vs. China in the group stage at the 2023 World Cup.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denmark v Spain - Women´s International Friendly
Signe Bruun of Denmark looks on during the Women´s International Friendly match between Denmark and Spain on July 5, 2023 in Soborg, Denmark.
Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

One of the most important matches in Group D at the 2023 women’s World Cup will take place Saturday morning when Denmark and China face off. England is the heavy favorite to win the group at DraftKings Sportsbook, but both these teams are expected to contend for a knockout spot. That means this head-to-head contest will likely determine which squad progresses to the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denmark v. China

Date: Saturday, July 22
Time: 8 a.m. ET
TV Channel: Fox, Universo
Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Denmark: -120
Draw: +250
China: +360

Moneyline pick: Denmark -120

This should be a close contest, especially since both teams know how important this encounter is for knockout qualification. China have made the knockout round in every World Cup they’ve qualified for, but this is a slightly older group that comes into this tournament in slightly poor form. Denmark, on the other hand, is a younger unit that comes into the tournament with recent wins over Norway, Sweden and Japan. Take the Danes to grab all three points and set themselves up well in Group D.

