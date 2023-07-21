Denmark vs. China picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

One of the most important matches in Group D at the 2023 women’s World Cup will take place Saturday morning when Denmark and China face off. England is the heavy favorite to win the group at DraftKings Sportsbook, but both these teams are expected to contend for a knockout spot. That means this head-to-head contest will likely determine which squad progresses to the round of 16.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Denmark v. China

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 8 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Denmark: -120

Draw: +250

China: +360

Moneyline pick: Denmark -120

This should be a close contest, especially since both teams know how important this encounter is for knockout qualification. China have made the knockout round in every World Cup they’ve qualified for, but this is a slightly older group that comes into this tournament in slightly poor form. Denmark, on the other hand, is a younger unit that comes into the tournament with recent wins over Norway, Sweden and Japan. Take the Danes to grab all three points and set themselves up well in Group D.