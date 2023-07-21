England vs. Haiti picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

England and Haiti kick off their 2023 women’s World Cup schedules against one another in group stage play Saturday, with the match set to begin at 5:30 a.m. ET. England are one of the favorites in this World Cup, listed just behind USA in title futures at DraftKings Sportsbook. On the other hand, Haiti are making their World Cup debut and hope to spring a big upset in their opening contest.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

England v. Haiti

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 5:30 a.m. ET

TV Channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

England: -20000

Draw: +2500

Haiti: +5500

Moneyline pick: England -20000

We’ve seen some close contests in the World Cup so far, but England should have no trouble grabbing three points against Haiti in this one.

There’s very little betting value in taking England on the moneyline, so picking them on the spread could be the way to go. That does pose a bit more risk, as Haiti have played well in the matches leading up to this World Cup. However, England -2.5 (-450) and England -3.5 (-175) do offer substantially more value than a pure moneyline play. You can also add goalscorer props to further boost odds.