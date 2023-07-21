Zambia vs. Japan picks, predictions in 2023 World Cup group stage

Zambia and Japan will begin their respective 2023 women’s World Cup campaigns against one another in the group stage Saturday morning, with kickoff set for 3 a.m. ET. Zambia is making their World Cup debut, but did participate in three matches at the most recent Olympics. Japan are heavyweights in this competition, winning in 2011 and finishing second to the United States in 2015.

Here’s everything you need to know for the match, along with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Zambia v. Japan

Date: Saturday, July 22

Time: 3 a.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1, Universo

Live stream: Foxsports.com, Fox Sports App, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

Zambia: +800

Draw: +550

Japan: -380

Moneyline pick: Japan -380

Zambia will play with little fear, as not much is expected of them at this World Cup. They did get a draw against China in a 4-4 thriller, but they gave up a lot of goals. Japan, led by Mina Tanaka and Riko Ueki up front, should have plenty of chances to run up the score in this one. Japan are listed behind Spain in terms of odds to win the group but they have the superior track record in World Cups. They will look to make a big statement in this game as they hope to recapture some of the glory from 2011 and 2015.