How to watch Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami debut on TV and via live stream

Lionel Messi will make his debut with Inter Miami CF as they’re set to take on Cruz Azul in their first match of the 2023 Leagues Cup. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale as the two sides begin play in South Group 3. You can catch all the action via livestream on MLS Season Pass, either on the Apple TV app or via a web browser at tv.apple.com.

Messi chose to make the move to Miami despite having several other offers including a jaw-dropping $1.6 billion deal from the Saudi Arabian league, where Cristiano Ronaldo currently plays. Messi announced his decision roughly six weeks ago, creating a tremendous amount of buzz around the world, even boosting Inter Miami’s Instagram followers from one million up to eight million in less than a week.

Tickets for nearly every single remaining Inter Miami match — home and away — sold out in record time with some resales being priced at $5000 or higher. If you want to see Messi but don’t want to pony up $5k, you can snag a resale ticket for $200-300 at any given Miami match, though those are on the low end of the price range and won’t get you very close to the field.

Following the match against Cruz Azul, Miami will play against Atlanta United on Tuesday, July 25 in their final match of the group stage as they look to advance to the knockout rounds. It’s worth noting that no games in Leagues Cup play will end in a draw, as contests that end on level pegging will immediately play a penalty kick shootout. Two points will be awarded to the winner of a shootout while one point goes to the other side.

Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: N/A

Livestream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and tv.apple.com