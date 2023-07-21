Cruz Azul vs. Inter Miami: Picks, predictions, how to watch Leagues Cup match

Lionel Messi is set to make his debut for Inter Miami as they take on Liga MX side Cruz Azul in the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament. Miami will host Cruz Azul on Friday at DRV PNK Stadium with kickoff slated for 8 p.m. as they begin their Leagues Cup campaign in South Group 3. You can watch all the action on MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app or online at tv.apple.com.

Let’s take a closer look at Friday’s match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Cruz Azul v. Inter Miami

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: N/A

Live stream: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and tv.apple.com

Odds, picks & predictions

Cruz Azul: +215

Draw: +245

Inter Miami: +125

Moneyline pick: Cruz Azul +215

The world will be watching on Friday night as Messi steps onto the field with Inter Miami for the first time since signing his contract earlier this month. He and Sergio Busquets significantly raise the talent level on a team that sits at the bottom of the MLS table with just 18 points, having only won five of their 22 matches this season.

Cruz Azul sits in last place in Liga MX apertura, losing all three matches they’ve played so far as their season is just getting underway. They finished eighth in the clausura earlier this year and will be looking to make a good first impression in Leagues Cup.

While Miami will certainly get better with Messi on the field, he’s only been in training with the team for a few days and I don’t see it as something that will happen that quickly. Miami has been the worst team in MLS all season long so far, and I think they’ll continue to struggle especially against Liga MX opposition until Messi and Busquets settle in with their new team. Take Cruz Azul to get the win in regular time.