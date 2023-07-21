Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Open Championship on Saturday

The 2023 Open Championship is halfway complete, and a little-expected leader in Brian Harman holds a five-shot lead on the field entering Moving Day at Royal Liverpool at Hoylake, England.

Harman at -10 was bogey-free on Saturday, putting him a handful of strokes ahead of his Saturday playing partner and son of Merseyside in Tommy Fleetwood. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Harman is the chalk to take home the Claret Jug at +150, with Fleetwood the second choice at +450. Rory McIlroy is nine shots adrift at -1, but he’s the third choice by the bookmakers at +1000.

The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, as USA has some of the early rounds from 5-7 a.m. ET. NBC takes over from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET and the end of play, with Peacock having full coverage via online streaming from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET

Below is the full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Open Championship from Royal Liverpool on Saturday.