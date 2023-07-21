Full list of tee times for Round 3 of the Open Championship on Saturday

The 2023 Open Championship is halfway complete, and a little-expected leader in Brian Harman holds a five-shot lead on the field entering Moving Day at Royal Liverpool at Hoylake, England.
Harman at -10 was bogey-free on Saturday, putting him a handful of strokes ahead of his Saturday playing partner and son of Merseyside in Tommy Fleetwood. Right now at DraftKings Sportsbook, Harman is the chalk to take home the Claret Jug at +150, with Fleetwood the second choice at +450. Rory McIlroy is nine shots adrift at -1, but he’s the third choice by the bookmakers at +1000.
The third round of the tournament gets underway on Saturday morning, as USA has some of the early rounds from 5-7 a.m. ET. NBC takes over from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET and the end of play, with Peacock having full coverage via online streaming from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. ET
Below is the full list of tee times for Round 3 of the 2023 Open Championship from Royal Liverpool on Saturday.
2023 Open Championship Round 3 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Time (ET)
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|10:30 AM
|Brian Harman
|Tommy Fleetwood
|10:20 AM
|Sepp Straka
|Min Woo Lee
|10:10 AM
|Shubhankar Sharma
|Jason Day
|10:00 AM
|Adrian Otaegui
|Emiliano Grillo
|9:45 AM
|Jordan Spieth
|Cameron Young
|9:35 AM
|Matthew Southgate
|Thriston Lawrence
|9:25 AM
|Rory McIlroy
|Max Homa
|9:15 AM
|Guido Migliozzi
|Michael Stewart
|9:05 AM
|Matthew Jordan
|Stewart Cink
|8:55 AM
|Henrik Stenson
|Wyndham Clark
|8:45 AM
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Antoine Rozner
|8:30 AM
|Richard Bland
|Laurie Canter
|8:20 AM
|Alexander Björk
|Tom Kim
|8:10 AM
|Viktor Hovland
|Hideki Matsuyama
|8:00 AM
|Marcel Siem
|Alex Noren
|7:50 AM
|Abraham Ancer
|Thomas Detry
|7:40 AM
|Oliver Wilson
|Byeong Hun An
|7:30 AM
|Adrian Meronk
|Thomas Pieters
|7:15 AM
|Joost Luiten
|Jordan Smith
|7:05 AM
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Zack Fischer
|6:55 AM
|Brendon Todd
|Romain Langasque
|6:45 AM
|Gary Woodland
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|6:35 AM
|Corey Conners
|Zach Johnson
|6:25 AM
|Sungjae Im
|Jon Rahm
|6:15 AM
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Brandon Robinson Thompson
|6:00 AM
|Hurly Long
|Rikuya Hoshino
|5:50 AM
|Patrick Reed
|Louis Oosthuizen
|5:40 AM
|J.T. Poston
|Kurt Kitayama
|5:30 AM
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Cameron Smith
|5:20 AM
|Xander Schauffele
|Bryson DeChambeau
|5:10 AM
|Sami Valimaki
|Danny Willett
|5:00 AM
|David Lingmerth
|Richie Ramsay
|4:45 AM
|Ryan Fox
|Victor Perez
|4:35 AM
|Christo Lamprecht
|Andrew Putnam
|4:25 AM
|Scott Stallings
|Padraig Harrington
|4:15 AM
|Patrick Cantlay
|Brooks Koepka
|4:05 AM
|Scottie Scheffler
|Adam Scott
|3:55 AM
|Rickie Fowler
|Robert MacIntyre