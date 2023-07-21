 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Open Championship

It’s Friday at Open Championship, and with Day 2 comes the pairing of the field. We break down where the cut line stands throughout the day.

By DKNetworkStaff
Brian Harman looks on during the first round of The Open Championship golf tournament at Royal Liverpool. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Open Championship has come down to the afternoon, and we’ve got a wide-open battle for who will make the cut. Brian Harman is in the lead at -10 following an fantastic round on Friday, but we’re worried about who will be playing with him on Saturday and Sunday at Royal Liverpool.

How is the cut line determined?

The Top 70 and ties advance to the weekend.

What is the projected cut line for the Open Championship as of now?

Right now the cut line is projected as +3, with 76 golfers projected to make the weekend, and 10 of them on the number exactly.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Collin Morikawa at +4 looks like he’s heading home, the same for Keegan Bradley who finished at -2 on Thursday. Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, and Phil MIckelson are amongst those that will be done on Friday for sure.

