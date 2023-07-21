Breaking down cut line for the 2023 Open Championship

The Open Championship has come down to the afternoon, and we’ve got a wide-open battle for who will make the cut. Brian Harman is in the lead at -10 following an fantastic round on Friday, but we’re worried about who will be playing with him on Saturday and Sunday at Royal Liverpool.

How is the cut line determined?

The Top 70 and ties advance to the weekend.

What is the projected cut line for the Open Championship as of now?

Right now the cut line is projected as +3, with 76 golfers projected to make the weekend, and 10 of them on the number exactly.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Collin Morikawa at +4 looks like he’s heading home, the same for Keegan Bradley who finished at -2 on Thursday. Tom Hoge, Sahith Theegala, Justin Rose, Tony Finau, and Phil MIckelson are amongst those that will be done on Friday for sure.