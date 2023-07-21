 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Pocono 225 Xfinity race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s Pocono 225 at the Pocono Raceway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the field coming down the front straight after a restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pocono Green 225 Recycled on June 27, 2021 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR is in Pennsylvania this weekend at Pocono Raceway and Friday will be a busy day of qualifying. The Truck Series ran through qualifying for the CRC Brakleen 150 at 2:05 p.m. ET and the Xfinity Series starts qualifying for the Pocono 225 at 4:05 p.m. The Xfinity qualifying will air on USA Network and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

The Xfinity drivers will run single-car, one-lap qualifying for the Pocono 225. Each driver gets one lap around the track to put together their fastest time. The fastest driver claims pole position, the second fastest driver is in the #2 spot on the front row, and so on down to the back of the starting lineup.

Chase Elliott enters qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +240 odds. Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek follow at +400, Cole Custer is +650, and Josh Berry rounds out the top five with +1100 odds. A year ago, Allgaier claimed the pole and Noah Gragson won the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Pocono 225 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.

2023 Pocono 225 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Ty Dillon 3
6 Kyle Weatherman 4
7 Brennan Poole 6
8 Stefan Parsons 7
9 Justin Allgaier 7
10 David Starr 8
11 Josh Berry 8
12 Brandon Jones 9
13 Daniel Suárez 10
14 Daniel Hemric 11
15 Chandler Smith 16
16 Chase Elliott 17
17 Sammy Smith 18
18 Connor Mosack 19
19 John H. Nemechek 20
20 Austin Hill 21
21 Corey Heim 24
22 Brett Moffitt 25
23 Kaz Grala 26
24 Jeb Burton 27
25 Kyle Sieg 28
26 Parker Retzlaff 31
27 Joey Gase 35
28 Joe Graf Jr 38
29 Ryan Sieg 39
30 Ryan Ellis 43
31 Sage Karam 44
32 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
33 Parker Kligerman 48
34 Jeremy Clements 51
35 Patrick Emerling 53
36 Timmy Hill 66
37 Dawson Cram 74
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Chad Chastain 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

More From DraftKings Network