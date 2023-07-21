NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for Pocono 225 Xfinity race

NASCAR is in Pennsylvania this weekend at Pocono Raceway and Friday will be a busy day of qualifying. The Truck Series ran through qualifying for the CRC Brakleen 150 at 2:05 p.m. ET and the Xfinity Series starts qualifying for the Pocono 225 at 4:05 p.m. The Xfinity qualifying will air on USA Network and via live stream at NBC Sports Live.

The Xfinity drivers will run single-car, one-lap qualifying for the Pocono 225. Each driver gets one lap around the track to put together their fastest time. The fastest driver claims pole position, the second fastest driver is in the #2 spot on the front row, and so on down to the back of the starting lineup.

Chase Elliott enters qualifying as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook with +240 odds. Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek follow at +400, Cole Custer is +650, and Josh Berry rounds out the top five with +1100 odds. A year ago, Allgaier claimed the pole and Noah Gragson won the race.

Here is the full entry list for Saturday’s Pocono 225 Xfinity Series race. We’ll update it with the full starting lineup as qualifying wraps.