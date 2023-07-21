 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Pocono 225 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

NASCAR’s Xfinity Series is in Pennsylvania for the 2023 Pocono 225. We break down what to know about qualifying.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the field as it comes down for a restart during the NASCAR Xfinity Series - Pocono Green 225 Recycled on June 27, 2021 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, PA. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend as the circuit approaches the home stretch of the regular season. The field is in Pennsylvania at the Pocono Raceway for the Pocono 225. The race runs Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the day prior qualifying will get going at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on USA.

The Xfinity starting lineup at Pocono Raceway will be determined using single-car, one lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to put together their fastest time. The fastest driver claims pole position and the slowest driver starts at the back of the pack. Qualifying should take approximately 45 minutes to conclude.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Chase Elliott is one of several Cup Series drivers making a rare Xfinity Series appearance this weekend and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He’s installed at +240 and is followed by Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek at +400. Defending champ Noah Gragson will not be taking part in this year’s Xfinity Series race.

How to watch qualifying for the Pocono 225

Date: Friday, July 21st
Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: USA
Live stream: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Entry list

2023 Pocono 225 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Cole Custer 0
2 Sam Mayer 1
3 Blaine Perkins 2
4 Sheldon Creed 2
5 Ty Dillon 3
6 Kyle Weatherman 4
7 Brennan Poole 6
8 Stefan Parsons 7
9 Justin Allgaier 7
10 David Starr 8
11 Josh Berry 8
12 Brandon Jones 9
13 Daniel Suárez 10
14 Daniel Hemric 11
15 Chandler Smith 16
16 Chase Elliott 17
17 Sammy Smith 18
18 Connor Mosack 19
19 John H. Nemechek 20
20 Austin Hill 21
21 Corey Heim 24
22 Brett Moffitt 25
23 Kaz Grala 26
24 Jeb Burton 27
25 Kyle Sieg 28
26 Parker Retzlaff 31
27 Joey Gase 35
28 Joe Graf Jr 38
29 Ryan Sieg 39
30 Ryan Ellis 43
31 Sage Karam 44
32 Jeffrey Earnhardt 45
33 Parker Kligerman 48
34 Jeremy Clements 51
35 Patrick Emerling 53
36 Timmy Hill 66
37 Dawson Cram 74
38 Anthony Alfredo 78
39 Chad Chastain 91
40 Josh Williams 92
41 Riley Herbst 98

