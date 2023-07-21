Pocono 225 qualifying: Start time, TV channel, live stream, more for Xfinity Series

The 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series returns this weekend as the circuit approaches the home stretch of the regular season. The field is in Pennsylvania at the Pocono Raceway for the Pocono 225. The race runs Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET, and the day prior qualifying will get going at 4:05 p.m. ET. Both events can be seen on USA.

The Xfinity starting lineup at Pocono Raceway will be determined using single-car, one lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to put together their fastest time. The fastest driver claims pole position and the slowest driver starts at the back of the pack. Qualifying should take approximately 45 minutes to conclude.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch qualifying on Friday, you can live stream it at NBC Sports Live or using the NBC Sports App. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream qualifying.

Chase Elliott is one of several Cup Series drivers making a rare Xfinity Series appearance this weekend and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook ahead of qualifying. He’s installed at +240 and is followed by Justin Allgaier and John H. Nemechek at +400. Defending champ Noah Gragson will not be taking part in this year’s Xfinity Series race.

