San Francisco Marathon 2023: Start time, course map, live stream, favorites to win

The 2023 San Francisco Marathon will be held on Sunday, July 23. This race is notable from its course weaving across the Golden Gate Bridge and by Fisherman’s Wharf and Presidio. The course is an out and back as the start and finish lines are only a few blocks from each other. The San Francisco Marathon is a Boston Marathon qualifier.

Start time

The San Francisco Marathon may take the infamous award for starting the earliest among all marathons. It is scheduled to begin at 5:15 a.m. PT, which would be 8:15 a.m. ET.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the San Francisco Marathon is in person. Spectator information can be found here.

Course map

The course begins at the intersection of Embarcadero at Mission and wraps up a few blocks away at Embarcadero at Folsom. Runners will have a six-hour time limit to complete the marathon. Highlights of the 26.2-mile course see competitors crossing the Golden Gate Bridge for an out-and-back loop as well as the arenas for the Golden State Warriors and San Francisco Giants.

A course map is available on the race website, or you can view it below:

Weather via AccuWeather

The high for Sunday is 69 degrees, with a low of 56. The weather description reads “partly sunny.” There is a 0% chance of rain at the time of this writing, so runners should expect to stay dry.

Prize money

Barring a last-minute change, there is no expected prize money for the San Francisco Marathon.

Who won the last race?

Simon Ricci won last year’s San Francisco Marathon in 2:31:42. He was followed by Sumner Jones (2:38:47) and Trevor Houchens (2:39:21).

The fastest women’s finisher was Brooke Starn, who crossed the finish line in 2:44:38. Anna Kacius took second place in 2:48:50, with Elizabeth Northern coming in third with a time of 2:53:36.

The San Francisco Marathon is inclusive, allowing participants to include if they are non-binary. The fastest non-binary runner was Cal Calamia finishing in 3 hours flat. They were followed by Mick Adkins (3:37:16) and Krunal Patel (3:57:05).