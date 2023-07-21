Breaking down the weather forecast for HighPoint.com 400 at Pocono Raceway

NASCAR will head to Pennsylvania for its next set of races. The Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series are all scheduled to be in action. The weekend’s events begin Friday, July 21, with the first practice and qualifying sessions. The races begin on Saturday for the Truck Series and the Xfinity Series. The Cup Series will finish off the weekend on Sunday, July 23, with the 2023 HighPoint.com 400.

The weather has already impacted races this season, which will likely continue this weekend. Friday’s weather forecast will almost guarantee practice and qualifying sessions get canceled. The good news is that the races on Saturday and Sunday have a good chance of not being impacted.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Pocono Raceway this weekend in Long Pond, Pennylvania, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, July 21

Hi 74°, Low 58°: Heavy thunderstorms; cloudy, then sunny intervals; risk of significant flash flooding; watch for and avoid rapidly rising water. 99% chance of rain

1:35 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

2:05 p.m. ET, Truck Series Qualifying

3:35 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Practice

4:05 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series Qualifying

Saturday, July 22

Hi 75°, Low 54°: Less humid with sunshine and some clouds; a beautiful start to the weekend, 6% chance of rain

12 p.m. ET, CRC Brakleen 150 (60 laps, 150 miles)

2:35 p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

3:20 p.m. ET, Cup Series Qualifying

5:30 p.m. ET, Xfinity Series, Pocono 225 (90 laps, 225 miles)

Sunday, July 23

Hi 79°, Low 57°: Hazy sun, 25% chance of rain

2:30 p.m. ET, Cup Series, HighPoint.com 400 (160 laps, 400 miles)