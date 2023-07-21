USWNT vs. Vietnam live updates from 2023 World Cup group stage match

The United States women’s national team begins the quest for a three-peat at the 2023 women’s World Cup with a match against Vietnam in the group stage Friday. The Americans are entering this competition as the most decorated women’s side in history, while Vietnam is a debutant at the women’s World Cup.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, USA is listed at -20000 on the moneyline in this game. A draw comes in at +5000 and Vietnam is listed at +5500. The Americans are substantial favorites, and the best way to get value on them might be to bet against the spread or back players to score multiple goals.

Here are the latest updates from Friday’s match.

USA vs. Vietnam live updates

21st minute - USA is starting to settle into the game more, creating more opportunities in the final third and forcing saves. There are still some bad misses in the midfield, and that can be expected with so many players making their World Cup debuts. The important thing is Vietnam has not been even remotely threatening in this first half so far.

14th minute - GOAL FOR USA! It’s Sophia Smith who gets in behind the Vietnam defense and puts one in the back of the net. The Americans are up 1-0, and those who had Smith as the first goalscorer (+250) are cheering as well.

SOPHIA SMITH SCORES THE @USWNT'S FIRST GOAL IN THE 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP pic.twitter.com/7zBnGYfhQh — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 22, 2023

10th minute - USA look a bit disjointed when making moves into the final third, occasionally playing wrong passes and overhitting some balls over the top. However, the Americans are defending in prime form as expected and not letting Vietnam have any time on the ball. Eventually, something should break for USA in the final third.

4th minute - Rodman is back on the field, which is great news for USA.

1st minute - Well, it’s a rough start for the Americans from a roster standpoint. Trinity Rodman takes a hard fall on a challenge and immediately grabs her lower back. She’s not going to need the stretcher and she’s able to walk off on her own power. USA are down to 10 while Vlatko Andonovski assesses Rodman’s condition.

Pregame - One last check on the odds before we get set for kickoff. The line has not shifted at all on DraftKings Sportsbook. It’s still USA -20000, draw +5000 and Vietnam +5500.

Pregame - Here’s a look at our game pick for this match, along with USA’s starting lineup and the officiating crew for the contest. As mentioned above, the Americans are heavy favorites in this contest and are expected to run up the score. The total is coming in at 6.5 (over +100, under -130), and the over might be the move. Goal differential is the first tiebreaker among group teams, and winning the group is important to get a better path to the final. We’ll see if the Americans are able to dominate on the scoreboard or if they slow down a bit over the course of the match.