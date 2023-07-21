How to watch USWNT vs. Vietnam in 2023 World Cup group stage

The USWNT will open its 2023 FIFA women’s World Cup campaign with a match against tournament debutants Vietnam in Group E on Friday evening. Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from Eden Park in New Zealand as the USA will begin their title defense.

The Americans are looking to become the first team in history to win three straight World Cups, and a win this year would bring their overall total to five. Megan Rapinoe will be playing her last WWC with the national team after the 38-year-old announced her impending retirement earlier this year. Vietnam will hope to keep the Americans somewhat at bay without letting them run up the score too much, though the USWNT will have no trouble getting past the team who just gave up 9 goals to Spain in a pre-tournament friendly last week.

The USWNT are massive -20000 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Vietnam the +5500 underdogs. A draw is set at +5000 ahead of Friday night’s match.

USA vs. Vietnam

Date: Friday, July 21

Start time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App, Peacock

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.