NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for CRC Brakleen 150 Truck Series race

We’ve got updates as qualifying settles the starting lineup for Saturday’s CRC Brakleen 150 at the Pocono Raceway.

By DKNetworkStaff
A general view of the track prior to a weather cancellation of practice and qualifying for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 at Pocono Raceway on July 22, 2022 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

NASCAR is at Poconos Raceway in Pennsylvania this weekend, and the Truck Series gets things going for the big three circuits. The trucks will hit the track for practice at 1:35 p.m. ET and then qualifying immediately follows at 2:05 p.m. Both events air on FS1.

The trucks will run one-truck, single lap qualifying on Friday. Each driver gets one lap to put together their fastest time. The fastest truck gets the pole, the second fastest is in the #2 position, and so on, with the slowest truck slotted into the final spot in the starting lineup.

A year ago, practice and qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather. Zane Smith was awarded pole position through a performance-metric formula, and finished 13th in the race. Chandler Smith started second and won the first stage and the overall race. Christian Eckes claimed the second stage of the race.

This year, Kyle Busch is making his fifth Truck Series appearance of the season and is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +110 and Ross Chastain follows at +750.

Here is the full field for the CRC Brakleen 150 truck race. We’ll update this with qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.

2023 CRC Brakleen 150 entry list

Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Kaz Grala 1
2 Stefan Parsons 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Cory Roper 4
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Norm Benning 6
8 Austin Hill 7
9 Colby Howard 9
10 Corey Heim 11
11 Spencer Boyd 12
12 Hailie Deegan 13
13 Tanner Gray 15
14 Tyler Ankrum 16
15 Taylor Gray 17
16 Christian Eckes 19
17 20
18 Stephen Mallozzi 22
19 Grant Enfinger 23
20 Rajah Caruth 24
21 Matt DiBenedetto 25
22 Bryan Dauzat 28
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Josh Reaume 33
25 Jake Garcia 35
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Ross Chastain 41
28 Carson Hocevar 42
29 Daniel Dye 43
30 Kaden Honeycutt 44
31 Lawless Alan 45
32 Kyle Busch 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Tyler Hill 56
35 Christopher Bell 61
36 Parker Kligerman 75
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Ty Majeski 98
39 Ben Rhodes 99

