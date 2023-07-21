NASCAR qualifying results: Live updates as starting lineup is set for CRC Brakleen 150 Truck Series race

NASCAR is at Poconos Raceway in Pennsylvania this weekend, and the Truck Series gets things going for the big three circuits. The trucks will hit the track for practice at 1:35 p.m. ET and then qualifying immediately follows at 2:05 p.m. Both events air on FS1.

The trucks will run one-truck, single lap qualifying on Friday. Each driver gets one lap to put together their fastest time. The fastest truck gets the pole, the second fastest is in the #2 position, and so on, with the slowest truck slotted into the final spot in the starting lineup.

A year ago, practice and qualifying was canceled due to inclement weather. Zane Smith was awarded pole position through a performance-metric formula, and finished 13th in the race. Chandler Smith started second and won the first stage and the overall race. Christian Eckes claimed the second stage of the race.

This year, Kyle Busch is making his fifth Truck Series appearance of the season and is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +110 and Ross Chastain follows at +750.

Here is the full field for the CRC Brakleen 150 truck race. We’ll update this with qualifying results until the pole position and full starting lineup are determined.