How to watch NASCAR qualifying for CRC Brakleen 150 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s CRC Brakleen 150 qualifying on Friday at Pocono Raceway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the front straight to turn 1 prior to the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series CRC Brakleen 150 on July 23, 2022 at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NASCAR Truck Series returns to action this weekend with the second to last race of the 2023 regular season. The circuit is running the CRC Brakleen 150 at Poconos Raceway this weekend and then the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway next weekend before the playoffs get underway in August.

This weekend’s race is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The day prior, the circuit will run practice and qualifying on the track. Practice starts at 1:35 p.m. on Friday and qualifying starts at 2:05 p.m. Both events will air on FS1 with a live stream at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App with a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying is a simple process for the trucks this weekend. There will be single-truck, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest driver claims pole position, the slowest is in the back of the pack, and the rest are slotted based on their lap time.

Ahead of qualifying, Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook in a rare Truck Series appearance. He’s installed at +110 to win and is followed by Ross Chastain (+750), Zane Smith (+900), and Corey Heim, Chrisopher Bell, and Carson Hocevar (all at +1100). This is Busch’s fifth Truck Series appearance this season and he has a win, two second-place finishes, and a seventh-place finish.

How to watch qualifying for the CRC Brakleen 150

Date: Friday, July 21
Time: 2:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 CRC Brakleen 150 entry list

Pos. Driver Truck #
Pos. Driver Truck #
1 Kaz Grala 1
2 Stefan Parsons 02
3 Nick Sanchez 2
4 Cory Roper 4
5 Chase Purdy 4
6 Dean Thompson 5
7 Norm Benning 6
8 Austin Hill 7
9 Colby Howard 9
10 Corey Heim 11
11 Spencer Boyd 12
12 Hailie Deegan 13
13 Tanner Gray 15
14 Tyler Ankrum 16
15 Taylor Gray 17
16 Christian Eckes 19
17 20
18 Stephen Mallozzi 22
19 Grant Enfinger 23
20 Rajah Caruth 24
21 Matt DiBenedetto 25
22 Bryan Dauzat 28
23 Bret Holmes 32
24 Josh Reaume 33
25 Jake Garcia 35
26 Zane Smith 38
27 Ross Chastain 41
28 Carson Hocevar 42
29 Daniel Dye 43
30 Kaden Honeycutt 44
31 Lawless Alan 45
32 Kyle Busch 51
33 Stewart Friesen 52
34 Tyler Hill 56
35 Christopher Bell 61
36 Parker Kligerman 75
37 Matt Crafton 88
38 Ty Majeski 98
39 Ben Rhodes 99

