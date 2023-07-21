How to watch NASCAR qualifying for CRC Brakleen 150 truck race via live online stream

The NASCAR Truck Series returns to action this weekend with the second to last race of the 2023 regular season. The circuit is running the CRC Brakleen 150 at Poconos Raceway this weekend and then the Worldwide Express 250 at Richmond Raceway next weekend before the playoffs get underway in August.

This weekend’s race is scheduled for Saturday at 12 p.m. ET. The day prior, the circuit will run practice and qualifying on the track. Practice starts at 1:35 p.m. on Friday and qualifying starts at 2:05 p.m. Both events will air on FS1 with a live stream at Fox Sports Live or through the FOX Sports App with a cable log-in. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Qualifying is a simple process for the trucks this weekend. There will be single-truck, one-lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap to run their fastest time. The fastest driver claims pole position, the slowest is in the back of the pack, and the rest are slotted based on their lap time.

Ahead of qualifying, Kyle Busch is a heavy favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook in a rare Truck Series appearance. He’s installed at +110 to win and is followed by Ross Chastain (+750), Zane Smith (+900), and Corey Heim, Chrisopher Bell, and Carson Hocevar (all at +1100). This is Busch’s fifth Truck Series appearance this season and he has a win, two second-place finishes, and a seventh-place finish.

How to watch qualifying for the CRC Brakleen 150

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 2:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list