DraftKings Network picks it’s favorite Christopher Nolan film

Chinmay Vaidya - Sports Editor

Favorite: The Dark Knight (2008)

Honorable mention: Inception (2010)

Inception has one of the best original storylines of any movie ever, making it one of the best Nolan films. However, my favorite film is The Dark Knight. It was the first superhero film I can recall, which blurred the lines between good and evil, showed a more accurate portrayal of human emotion than other superhero films, and had a good plot. Plus, it was filmed primarily in Chicago, for which I will always give bonus points.

David Fucillo - Head of Sports Betting Content

Favorite: Batman Begins (2005)

I’ll preface this by saying I have only seen his Batman trilogy, Dunkirk, and Man of Steel. The Dark Knight took superhero movies into a new dimension we’d never seen before. In superhero movie history, Heath Ledger’s Joker is arguably the best single character — not just a villain. However, I love a good origin story, and Batman Begins did it as well as any superhero movie I’ve seen. It set the stage for the rest of the trilogy, and even if the second movie was better, the first one gave us a whole new way to look at superhero movies.

Honorable mention to Dunkirk for being an amazing theater experience.

Teddy Ricketson - Staff Writer

Favorite: Inception (2010)

Honorable Mention: The Prestige (2006) and Interstellar (2014)

Do you know how sometimes a team or player is such a heavy favorite that they don’t even appear on DraftKings Sportsbook? That’s how I handle The Dark Knight because it clears most other movies regardless of director. I also am naming multiple honorable mentions because I can. Inception was one of the first movies I distinctly remember leaving the theater in such disbelief that I had to instantly read every fan theory possible over what I had just watched. It beautifully messes with your head and forces you to rewatch it to see what you missed the first time.

I haven’t kept an accurate log, but if I had to remember the times my mouth dropped the hardest during movies, it would be at the twist in The Prestige and when they get back on the ship in Interstellar after the tidal wave planet.

Ben Zweiman - Senior Managing Editor

Favorite: Interstellar (2014)

Honorable Mention: The Dark Knight (2008)

Admittedly, I haven’t given all of Nolan’s films their due, and it’s been a while since I rewatched most of them. The Dark Knight feels like the easy way out, the cop-out. So we’ll go with Interstellar since Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, and Jessica Chastain performed great. The movie feels like the most interesting and compelling story.

Inception felt overcrowded with beefy male leads with Leo, JGL, Cillian Murphy, and Tom Hardy. Batman Begins was definitely in contention for favorite, but it is hard to justify over Dark Knight. Interstellar is also a kick-ass movie to see in theaters, we get a surprise appearance by Matt Damon (sorry if I spoiled that you’ve had like a decade), and the ending is super emotional and throws you off.

Collin Sherwin - College Sports Editor

Favorite: Dunkirk (2017)

Honorable Mention: Inception (2010)

I’m not a huge Nolan fan because I lean towards the artsy films that win Best Picture Oscars and get applause in film criticism columns. I’ve seen the Batman flicks, and I can appreciate the skill and technique needed to create them, but they’re generally not my cup of tea.

However, Dunkirk does appeal to my holier-than-thou view of cinema as it’s so beautifully shot and epically told, and I loved a pace that some considered plodding. It gives Saving Private Ryan vibes but with a much more dramatic flair and better cinematography. The movie Dork in me loved the subtlety that can be tough to do in a war film.

Inception was such a mind-bleep I couldn’t help but like it. Seeing it in the theatre, I think, helped sway me here, and it was a fun romp even though I didn’t need to go back and pick up all the nuance I missed upon first watch. It’s fine, but not a must-stop when I’m flipping channels or anything.

Also, Nolan is talented, but being at the top of IMDB’s Top 50 Directors list is an abomination. That same list has Martin Scorsese at 32 and Paul Thomas Anderson at 35. Honestly, the site should self-immolate until that page is fixed.