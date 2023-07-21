 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

F1 practice start time: When the Hungarian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

We go over the details for F1 practice at the Hungaroring in Hungary on Friday and Saturday. We break down the details for when it runs and how to watch.

By Grace McDermott
F1 Grand Prix of Hungary Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images

The 2023 Formula One World Championship continues this week with the Hungarian Grand Prix in Mogyorod, Hungary. The race itself will take place on Sunday, July 23, but there will be three practice rounds and a qualifying round ahead of the Grand Prix.

Two practice rounds will take place on Friday, at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET. The third will take place on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen, who won the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix and sits atop the current standings for 2023, is the favorite to win this weekend. He is installed at -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Sergio Perez follows at +1000.

How to watch practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 21, 7:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, July 21, 11:00 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, July 22, 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Hungarian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

