F1 practice start time: When the Hungarian Grand Prix practice starts on Friday, Saturday, and how to watch

The 2023 Formula One World Championship continues this week with the Hungarian Grand Prix in Mogyorod, Hungary. The race itself will take place on Sunday, July 23, but there will be three practice rounds and a qualifying round ahead of the Grand Prix.

Two practice rounds will take place on Friday, at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET. The third will take place on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

All three practices will air on ESPN2. They will also be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the Hungarian Grand Prix weekend.

Max Verstappen, who won the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix and sits atop the current standings for 2023, is the favorite to win this weekend. He is installed at -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook, and Sergio Perez follows at +1000.

How to watch practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 21, 7:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, July 21, 11:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, July 22, 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list