F1 practice live stream: How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

We go over how you can watch F1 practice runs for the Hungarian Grand Prix in Mogyorod via live online stream.

By Grace McDermott
F1 Grand Prix of Great Britain Photo by Michael Potts/BSR Agency/Getty Images

The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 23, and the drivers will participate in three practice rounds in the two days leading up to the main event. The first two practice rounds will take place on Friday, July 21 at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET. The third and final practice before qualifying is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Max Verstappen won last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix and currently tops the leaderboard in this year’s Formula One standings.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -300, followed by Sergio Perez at +1000.

How to watch practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 21, 7:30 a.m. ET
Practice 2: Friday, July 21, 11:00 a.m. ET
Practice 3: Saturday, July 22, 6:30 a.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN2
Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list

2023 Hungarian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

