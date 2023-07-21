F1 practice live stream: How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix practice online on Friday, Saturday

The Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, July 23, and the drivers will participate in three practice rounds in the two days leading up to the main event. The first two practice rounds will take place on Friday, July 21 at 7:30 a.m. ET and 11:00 a.m. ET. The third and final practice before qualifying is scheduled for 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 22.

Max Verstappen won last year’s Hungarian Grand Prix and currently tops the leaderboard in this year’s Formula One standings.

All F1 events this weekend will be available via live stream at WatchESPN. You will need a cable log-in to stream the events, so if you don’t have one, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Max Verstappen comes into race week as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -300, followed by Sergio Perez at +1000.

How to watch practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Practice 1: Friday, July 21, 7:30 a.m. ET

Practice 2: Friday, July 21, 11:00 a.m. ET

Practice 3: Saturday, July 22, 6:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2

Live stream: WatchESPN

Entry list