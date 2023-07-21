F1 schedule: Hungarian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

Formula One heads to Hungary this week for the Hungarian Grand Prix at the Hungaroring in Mogyorod. The Grand Prix itself will take place on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. ET. The qualifying round to determine pole position will take place on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The drivers will also have three practice rounds on the circuit on Friday at 7:30 a.m. and 11:00 a.m. ET, and on Saturday at 6:30 a.m. ET.

All events will broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen won the 2022 Hungarian Grand Prix, and enters as the favorite again this year, set at -300 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Sergio Perez follows at +1000. Verstappen has won the last five Grand Prix of the 2023 Formula One World Championship.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Hungarian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, July 21

7:30-8:30 a.m. — Practice 1 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. — Practice 2 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, July 22

6:30-7:30 a.m. — Practice 3 — ESPN2, WatchESPN

10:00-11:00 a.m. — Qualifying— ESPN, WatchESPN

Sunday, July 23

9:00 a.m. — Hungarian Grand Prix race — ESPN, WatchESPN