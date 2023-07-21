Group E standings, schedule for 2023 World Cup

Group E could be a serious contender to be dubbed the “Group of Death” as they’re loaded with No. 1 USA, No. 8 Netherlands, and No. 21 Portugal all battling for a trip to the knockout rounds. No. 32 Vietnam rounds out the group as they make their first-ever appearance in a WWC, but they’ll likely end up being no match for the powerhouses that will certainly finish at the top of the table.

The Americans are +250 favorites to win the entire tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, which would make them five-time champions while bringing home their third consecutive World Cup trophy. The Netherlands aren’t far behind at +2000 to be crowned champions, but their odds of making it out of the group are second-highest at -1200, just behind the -10000 USWNT.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group E at the 2023 World Cup.

Group E standings

USA, 1-0-0, +3 GD, 3 points

Netherlands, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Portugal, 0-0-0, 0 GD, 0 points

Vietnam, 0-0-1, -3 GD, 0 points

Group E schedule

July 21: USA 3, Vietnam 0

July 23: Netherlands vs. Portugal (3:30 a.m. ET)

July 26: USA vs. Netherlands (9 p.m. ET)

July 27: Portugal vs. Vietnam (3:30 a.m. ET)

August 1: Portugal vs. USA (3 a.m. ET)

August 1: Vietnam vs. Netherlands (3 a.m. ET)