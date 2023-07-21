Group C standings, schedule for 2023 World Cup

Group C of this year’s Women’s World Cup begins and ends with Spain, as “La Roja” carries the third best odds to win the tournament according to DraftKings Sportsbook. While they’ve made it past the Round of 16, they’re led by double Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas of Barcelona, who has a legitimate shot at winning this year’s Golden Boot.

After Spain, Japan holds the keys to the group, as they’re still the only Asian team to win a World Cup. After them, it’s Costa Rica (No. 36 in the world) and Zambia, who, at No. 77 in the world, has the lowest ranking of any team in the tournament.

Here are the standings and upcoming schedule for Group C at the 2023 World Cup.

Group C standings

Spain, 1-0-0, +3 GD, 3 points

Zambia, 0-0-0, GD, 0 points

Japan, 0-0-0, GD, 0 points

Costa Rica, 0-0-1, -3 GD, 0 points

Group C schedule

July 21: Spain 3, Costa Rica 0

July 22: Zambia vs. Japan (3 a.m. ET)

July 26: Japan vs. Costa Rica (1 a.m. ET)

July 26: Spain vs. Zambia (3:30 a.m. ET)

July 31: Japan vs. Spain (3 a.m. ET)

July 31: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (3 a.m. ET)