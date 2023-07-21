 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tour de France, Stage 19: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

We break down everything you need to know for Stage 19 of the 2023 Tour de France. We’ve got how to watch and what is up for grabs.

By David Fucillo

White jersey of best young rider Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates, (front L) and Yellow jersey of race leader Jonas Vingegaard of Denmark and Jumbo - Visma look on at the start of stage fourteen of the 110th Tour de France 2023, a 151.8km stage from Annemasse to Morzine les Portes du Soleil / #UCIWT / on July 15, 2023 in Annemasse, France. Photo by Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The 2023 Tour de France runs through a hilly Stage 19 on Friday as the end approaches. The peloton will race 172.8 kilometers from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny with two categorized climbs. Streaming coverage starts at 7:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and the cyclists get underway at 7:15.

We’re into the coronation stage of this year’s Tour. Jonas Vingegaard has a lead of seven minutes, 35 seconds on second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar. The two were co-favorites two weeks ago and were expected to duel throughout the race. However, Vingegaard took control in Stage 16 and effectively clinched the yellow jersey in Stage 17. He’s an overwhelming favorite whose only chance of losing would require an accident.

TV schedule

Date: Friday, July 21
Time: 7:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network encore at 2 a.m. on Saturday
Live stream: Peacock

Course map

View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.

Current leaderboard

  1. Jonas Vingegaard — 72 hours, 4 minutes, 39 seconds
  2. Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 35 seconds back
  3. Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 45 seconds back
  4. Carlos Rodriguez — 12 minutes, 1 seconds back
  5. Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 19 seconds back

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds

Stage winner

Stage 19 Winner 2023 Tour de France

Cyclist Odds
Cyclist Odds
Mads Pedersen +650
Mathieu van der Poel +750
Jasper Philipsen +750
Magnus Cort Nielsen +1100
Matej Mohoric +1400
Soren Kragh Andersen +1800
Nils Politt +2000
Christophe Laporte +2000
Fred Wright +2200
Matteo Trentin +2800
Jasper Stuyven +3500
Remi Cavagna +4000
Julian Alaphilippe +4000
Dylan Van Baarle +4000
Alberto Bettiol +4000
Alex Aranburu +4000
Nikias Arndt +5000
Tom Pidcock +5000
Stefan Kung +5000
Kasper Asgreen +5000
Dylan Groenewegen +5000
Georg Zimmermann +6500
Biniam Girmay +6500
Anthony Turgis +6500
Bryan Coquard +6500
Yves Lampaert +8000
Rasmus Tiller +8000
Omar Fraile +8000
Michal Kwiatkowski +8000
Luka Mezgec +8000
Maxim Van Gils +8000
Mattias Skjelmose +8000
Mathieu Burgaudeau +8000
Tiesj Benoot +10000
Mike Teunissen +10000
Florian Vermeersch +10000
Corbin Strong +10000
Axel Zingle +10000
Valentin Ferron +13000
Pascal Eenkhoorn +13000
Victor Campenaerts +13000
Krists Neilands +13000
Jasper de Buyst +13000
Rui Costa +13000
Edvald Boasson Hagen +13000
Matis Louvel +13000
Soren Waerenskjold +15000
Pierre Latour +15000
Nils Eekhoff +15000
Sam Welsford +15000
Quinten Hermans +15000
Valentin Madouas +15000
Hugo Houle +15000
Marco Haller +15000
Danny Van Poppel +15000
Alexey Lutsenko +15000
Tadej Pogacar +20000
Simon Clarke +20000
Mikkel Bjerg +20000
Michael Morkov +20000
Peter Sagan +20000
Victor Lafay +20000
Nick Schultz +20000
Luca Mozzato +20000
Jordi Meeus +20000
Oliver Naesen +20000
Dylan Teuns +20000
Benoit Cosnefroy +20000
Jonas Abrahamsen +20000
Cees Bol +20000
Alexander Kristoff +20000
Tobias Halland Johannessen +25000
Quentin Pacher +25000
Nathan Van Hooydonck +25000
Stan Dewulf +25000
Jenthe Biermans +25000
Christopher Juul-Jensen +25000
Bob Jungels +25000
Warren Barguil +30000
Patrick Konrad +30000
Dries Devenyns +30000
Kevin Geniets +30000
Lawson Craddock +30000
Gorka Izagirre +30000
Gianni Moscon +30000
Alex Kirsch +30000
Clement Champoussin +30000
Tony Gallopin +40000
Nelson Oliveira +40000
Lilian Calmejane +40000
Kevin Vermaerke +40000
Jonas Gregaard +40000
Giulio Ciccone +40000
Frederik Frison +40000
Neilson Powless +40000
Dion Smith +40000
Marc Soler +40000
Jonas Rickaert +40000
Aurelien Paret-Peintre +40000
Guillaume Boivin +40000
Daniel Oss +40000
Wilco Kelderman +50000
Nans Peters +50000
Silvan Dillier +50000
Rigoberto Uran +50000
Jonathan Castroviejo +50000
Simon Guglielmi +50000
Felix Grossschartner +50000
Michael Gogl +50000
John Degenkolb +50000
Gregor Muhlberger +50000
Andrey Amador +50000
Chris Hamilton +50000
Yevgeniy Federov +60000
Pello Bilbao +60000
Tim Declercq +60000
Chris Harper +60000
Ben O'Connor +60000
Guillaume Martin +60000
Anthony Delaplace +60000
Olivier Le Gac +80000
Ramon Sinkeldam +80000
Torstein Traeen +80000
Thibaut Pinot +80000
Matthew Dinham +80000
Laurent Pichon +80000
Emanuel Buchmann +80000
Rafal Majka +80000
Elmar Reinders +80000
Lars van den Berg +80000
Clement Berthet +80000
Jonas Vingegaard +80000
Harold Tejada +80000
Egan Bernal +80000
Anthon Charmig +80000
Alexander Edmondson +80000
Mikel Landa +100000
Adrien Petit +100000

Overall winner

Jonas Vingegaard: -10000
Tadej Pogačar: +3500
Adam Yates: +10000
Simon Yates: +18000
Pello Bilbao: +20000

Stage prize money

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300

