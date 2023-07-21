Tour de France, Stage 19: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France runs through a hilly Stage 19 on Friday as the end approaches. The peloton will race 172.8 kilometers from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny with two categorized climbs. Streaming coverage starts at 7:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and the cyclists get underway at 7:15.
We’re into the coronation stage of this year’s Tour. Jonas Vingegaard has a lead of seven minutes, 35 seconds on second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar. The two were co-favorites two weeks ago and were expected to duel throughout the race. However, Vingegaard took control in Stage 16 and effectively clinched the yellow jersey in Stage 17. He’s an overwhelming favorite whose only chance of losing would require an accident.
TV schedule
Date: Friday, July 21
Time: 7:05 a.m. ET
TV channel: USA Network encore at 2 a.m. on Saturday
Live stream: Peacock
Course map
View the course map and elevation profile below, or check out the official Tour map page.
Current leaderboard
- Jonas Vingegaard — 72 hours, 4 minutes, 39 seconds
- Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 35 seconds back
- Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 45 seconds back
- Carlos Rodriguez — 12 minutes, 1 seconds back
- Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 19 seconds back
Overall winner
Jonas Vingegaard: -10000
Tadej Pogačar: +3500
Adam Yates: +10000
Simon Yates: +18000
Pello Bilbao: +20000
Stage prize money
Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)
2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)
3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)
4th: €1,500 ($1,570)
5th: €830 ($869)
6th: €780
7th: €730
8th: €670
9th: €650
10th: €600
11th: €540
12th: €470
13th: €440
14th: €340
15th: €300
16th: €300
17th: €300
18th: €300
19th: €300
20th: €300