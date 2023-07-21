Tour de France, Stage 19: Start time, TV channel, live stream, course map, favorites to win

The 2023 Tour de France runs through a hilly Stage 19 on Friday as the end approaches. The peloton will race 172.8 kilometers from Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny with two categorized climbs. Streaming coverage starts at 7:05 a.m. ET on Peacock and the cyclists get underway at 7:15.

We’re into the coronation stage of this year’s Tour. Jonas Vingegaard has a lead of seven minutes, 35 seconds on second-place cyclist Tadej Pogačar. The two were co-favorites two weeks ago and were expected to duel throughout the race. However, Vingegaard took control in Stage 16 and effectively clinched the yellow jersey in Stage 17. He’s an overwhelming favorite whose only chance of losing would require an accident.

Date: Friday, July 21

Time: 7:05 a.m. ET

TV channel: USA Network encore at 2 a.m. on Saturday

Live stream: Peacock

Jonas Vingegaard — 72 hours, 4 minutes, 39 seconds Tadej Pogačar — 7 minutes, 35 seconds back Adam Yates — 10 minutes, 45 seconds back Carlos Rodriguez — 12 minutes, 1 seconds back Simon Yates — 12 minutes, 19 seconds back

Jonas Vingegaard: -10000

Tadej Pogačar: +3500

Adam Yates: +10000

Simon Yates: +18000

Pello Bilbao: +20000

Stage winner: €11,000 ($11,518)

2nd place: €5,500 ($5,759)

3rd: €2,800 ($2,931)

4th: €1,500 ($1,570)

5th: €830 ($869)

6th: €780

7th: €730

8th: €670

9th: €650

10th: €600

11th: €540

12th: €470

13th: €440

14th: €340

15th: €300

16th: €300

17th: €300

18th: €300

19th: €300

20th: €300