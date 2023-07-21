Ayo Dosunmu signs three-year, $21 million deal with Bulls

Point guard Ayo Dosunmu has agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with the Chicago Bulls, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Dosunmu will have to contend with new addition Jevon Carter for playing time, but both are expected to get work with Lonzo Ball likely out for the 2023-24 season.

Restricted free agent G Ayo Dosunmu has agreed on a three-year, $21 million deal to stay with the Chicago Bulls, agent Mike Lindeman of @excelbasketball tells ESPN. pic.twitter.com/whY8tifPLA — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 21, 2023

Dosunmu will enter Year 3 as an NBA player after spending the previous two seasons with the Chicago Bulls. He played a ton of games with 157 over two years with 91 starts over that span. Dosunmu put up similar numbers in years and in the 2022-23 season, he averaged 8.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game.

Last season, he averaged 26.2 minutes per game with 80 games and 50 starts. Dosunmu scored 49.3% from the floor and 31.2% from the three-point line, and he made free throws at an 80.5% clip. Dosunmu was a second round pick in the 2021 NBA Draft.