Goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie denies Christine Sinclair from penalty spot, keeps Nigeria-Canada tied 0-0 [VIDEO]

It appeared Canada would take the lead over Nigeria in their opening Group B match at the 2023 women’s World Cup, with all-time leading international goalscorer Christine Sinclair drawing the foul for the Canadians and then stepping up to the spot to take the kick. Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie had other plans.

IT'S SAVED FROM CHIAMAKA NNADOZIE pic.twitter.com/JfZRcv8nCw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 21, 2023

Sinclair made a nifty move inside the box to draw the initial foul, which had to be looked at further to be deemed a penalty. It’s a clear foul, and really should’ve been called earlier.

AFTER A VAR REVIEW, IT'S A PENALTY TO CANADA! pic.twitter.com/42tGQVu2fA — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) July 21, 2023

Nnadozie guessed correctly to not only prevent Sinclair from adding to her goal tally and putting Canada in front, but also to stop her from achieving more personal history. Sinclair would’ve become the first player to score in six different World Cups, and now she’ll have to wait a little bit longer to accomplish that feat.

