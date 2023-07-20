The case for and against the Angels trading Shohei Ohtani

Just a month or two ago, even as the Los Angeles Angels appeared to once again be stumbling toward mediocrity, the prospect of it seemed unthinkable: Shohei Ohtani is not just the best player in baseball but quite possibly the best player that baseball has ever seen, a combination of hitting and pitching prowess unparalleled in the centuries-long history of the game.

But as the clock ticks towards the trade deadline and the losses stack up for a wounded Angels club, owner Arte Moreno and Co. appear to have started to waver a bit. Ohtani is set to become a free agent this winter, as you may have heard, and he’s shown very little appetite for remaining with a team that hasn’t been able to deliver him to the playoffs even once in five seasons. Season No. 6 isn’t going much better, with injuries to Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon and yet another blah pitching staff behind Ohtani leaving L.A. buried several games out of the final AL Wild Card spot.

All of which has put the once-impossible seemingly very much on the table: The Angels might actually trade baseball’s one and only unicorn.

Sources: The Angels are not close to a decision on whether to trade Shohei Ohtani. They’re likely to wait until the final 24-48 hours before the Aug. 1 deadline. Teams continue to contact the Angels and express interest in Ohtani, because why wouldn’t they? @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 20, 2023

Suffice to say, this is one of the most significant inflection points in the history of the sport, not to mention a legacy-defining decision for both Moreno and GM Perry Minasian. What will they do? What should they do? A matter this momentous requires a full appraisal of the pros and cons. As you’re about to see, this is an awfully complicated decision — one the Angels have less than two weeks to answer.

The case against trading Ohtani

Let’s start with the obvious: For as bad as the Angels have been lately, a postseason run is by no means out of the question. After a sweep of the similarly slumping New York Yankees this week, L.A. now sits at 49-48, 4.5 games back of the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros for the second and third AL Wild Card spots. Only two teams sit in between: the Yankees, who cannot be taken seriously right now, and the Boston Red Sox, who just lost two of three to the Oakland Athletics and have their own trade deadline questions to answer over the next week or so.

Is it the most likely scenario that the Angels finally make the postseason for the first time in a decade? Probably not. But it’s certainly a possibility — 4.5 games is by no means insurmountable, and if Trout, Rendon and Brandon Drury are back at some point in early or mid-August, this team does still have the talent to get hot. (The Angels have actually underperformed their run differential so far this year by a couple of games.) And as we’ve seen time and again, making the tournament is really all that matters; even the heaviest of underdogs can make a deep run in October if things break right.

And if it’s not out of question for the Angels to make the playoffs, it’s not out of the question for them to keep Ohtani. Every time he’s addressed the subject of his future, he’s talked about how desperately he wants to play for a winner, telling reporters at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game that “it sucks to lose”. Get healthy, sneak into a Wild Card spot, pull an upset in the ALDS and who knows what happens next? Maybe Ohtani carries them to a pennant, and maybe a raucous Angel Stadium convinces him to commit to the franchise for the long haul. Considering just how rare a talent Ohtani is — how unlikely it is that we’ll ever see anything like him again, and how extra unlikely it is that anything like him will ever fall into the Angels’ laps — isn’t it worth the gamble?

And we haven’t even gotten to the broader considerations yet. Giving up on Ohtani means giving up on months of potential baseball history. He’s currently on pace to tie or break Aaron Judge’s newly-minted AL home run record; do the Angels really want to watch him do it in a different uniform (provided he’s traded within the league)? Right now, the Angels are a respectable 11th in MLB in average home attendance — in large part, one presumes, because of Ohtani. Removing him from the roster will be a turnstile hit regardless of how his stretch drive plays out, but if he makes a run at 50 and then 60 and then maybe 62 homers and dominates the day-to-day news cycle as much as he dominates opposing pitchers? That’s going to amount to quite a bit of squandered ticket sales.

Which brings us to our final point: the optics. How will Moreno, Minasian and Co. avoid losing the locker room — much less convince other players to sign with the team in free agency — when they were responsible for what will instantly become one of the two most infamous trades in baseball history? It’s one thing to say that you simply couldn’t convince Ohtani to stay; that you tried your best, gave it everything you had, and came up short. It’s another to pull the cord on a team that is currently above .500, on the fringes of contention, in the midst of possibly the most impressive individual season we’ve ever seen. For a team that doesn’t exactly have the greatest reputation around, the damage that could do is worth considering.

The case for trading Ohtani

Okay, so the Angels technically remain in contention, but only barely: Fangraphs gives them just a 13.9% chance of making the playoffs, and that’s largely due to their sweep of the Yankees, a team so bad they’re currently causing an existential crisis in New York. And that number doesn’t fully capture the reality of the situation: There’s no telling when the team might get Trout, Rendon, Drury, Logan O’Hoppe and Jo Adell back this year, if they get them back at all. (Gio Urshela is already out for the season.)

The Angels also have one of the toughest remaining schedules in all of baseball, ranking 29th with an average 2023 winning percentage of .511. The idea that this roster, with exactly two healthy regulars with an above-average OPS and zero non-Ohtani starters with an ERA below 4, is going to leapfrog several teams — including stacked rosters in Houston and Toronto — to make the postseason is a pipe dream. This is a team that not too long ago lost seven of eight games, after all.

And it’s a pipe dream that could set the franchise back years if they let it. While the fact that Ohtani would be a rental will certainly dampen his trade market, this is an unprecedented player we’re talking about — both on the field and at the box office. Eventually, some contender is going to blink and offer up a whopper of a trade package, the kind that can turbo-charge a team’s rebuild. And make no mistake, the Angels are in a rebuild: There’s precious little young talent in the pipeline, either on the MLB roster or in one of the game’s weaker farm systems.

Ohtani has made it abundantly clear that he’ll be looking for greener pastures this winter. Letting him walk leaves you in one of the worst positions of any team in the league, with an aging and injury-prone star and not a whole lot else; trading him, on the other hand, is a rare opportunity to infuse your organization with young, impact talent. No one wants to be the one to trade the most talented player in baseball history. But that ship has already sailed; it left when the team failed to build a contender around Ohtani despite half a decade’s worth of chances. The question now is whether they’ll compound it by holding on too long or make the responsible choice.

In the end, it’s a decision that will determine not only the Angels’ present and the impact of the trade deadline at large, but also the long-term outlook of the franchise. Acknowledge how complicated the decision is, be grateful you don’t have to make it, and then enjoy watching it unfurl as Aug. 1 approaches.