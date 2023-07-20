 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mets OF Starling Marte headed to IL with migraines

We discuss the New York Mets adding outfielder Starling Marte to the injured list.

By Teddy Ricketson
Starling Marte #6 of the New York Mets rounds the bases after hitting a three run home run against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fourth inning at Chase Field on July 04, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

The New York Mets are adding outfielder Starling Marte to the 10-day injured list due to migraines. The move is retroactive to July 17, and a corresponding move has yet to be announced by the team. They did announce their lineup for Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, and outfielder Mark Canha is starting in the outfield to replace Marte.

Marte has played in 84 games this season. He is slashing .254/.308/.332 and has been working on turning his slow start to the season around. Marte has seven doubles, one triple and five home runs with 28 RBI. Like his team, he was off to a dismal start, well below expectations. It does seem surprising that he is heading to the injured list due to migraines, but maybe they want to make sure he is fully healed and can get some extra rest in before pushing for a playoff spot down the stretch of the season.

