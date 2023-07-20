Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, July 20

Thursday means a lighter slate of games around MLB as some teams travel ahead of their weekend series — but it doesn’t mean a lighter group of starting pitchers. Aces are wild all over the league, from Spencer Strider and Zac Gallen squaring off in Atlanta to George Kirby and Pablo Lopez squaring off in Seattle to Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes and Tyler Glasnow all in action.

Of course, after that, things get a bit dicier, presenting a challenge for those of you looking to find value in your DFS or fantasy baseball lineups. Our daily starting pitcher rankings are here to help, though, with a full breakdown and recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream on the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, July 20

Pitchers to stream

J.P. France, Houston Astros — France ran into some bad BABIP luck last time out against the Los Angeles Angels, surrendering nine hits but no homers while giving up four runs (two earned) in 4.1 innings. The rookie had put up six straight quality starts prior to that, though, and he gets another ideal matchup on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics at the pitcher-friendly Oakland Coliseum. Don’t expect a ton of strikeouts, but his arsenal is more than good enough to navigate five or six solid innings and pick up a win.

Michael Lorenzen, Detroit Tigers — Lorenzen is on a run of 11.2 scoreless innings across his last two starts against the A’s and Seattle Mariners, and the schedule continues to be kind with a matchup against the dreadful Kansas City Royals on Thursday. K.C. has among the worst lineups in baseball, and Kauffman Stadium remains among the most pitcher-friendly parks in the league — the righty should be able to pump strikes, pitch to contact and get plenty of quick outs.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Thursday, June 20.