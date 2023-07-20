Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, July 20

MLB is back in action on Thursday, July 20. Teams around the league are prepping for their respective weekend series, and it is generally a travel day. As such, there are only 10 games scheduled. This limits your opportunities for DFS lineups. The featured slate at DraftKings DFS consists of only seven games beginning at 12:20 p.m. ET. With fewer options, here are our favorite team stacks for Thursday’s games.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, July 20

Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals

Riley Greene ($4,600)

Jake Rogers ($4,100)

Spencer Torkleson ($3,800)

Kerry Carpenter ($3,400)

The Tigers are expected to face a returning Zack Greinke coming off the IL. Before his injury, the K.C. starter had a 1-9 record with a 5.44 ERA. Greene was back in the lineup on Wednesday and finished with three hits and a run. Torkleson, Rogers and Carpenter all tallied a hit, with the latter also tacking on an RBI.

The Tigers are the -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are the +115 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

New York Mets vs. Chicago White Sox

Francisco Lindor ($4,700)

Brandon Nimmo ($4,200)

Francisco Alvarez ($3,600)

Jeff McNeil ($3,300)

New York has won three games in a row and is set to face Michael Kopech and the White Sox on Thursday. The righty enters with a 3-8 record and a 4.47 ERA. The Mets picked up a 5-1 victory on Wednesday while only registering five hits. Alvarez picked up two hits while Nimmo tallied one. Despite not getting a hit on Wednesday, Lindor and McNeil have upside on Thursday.

The Mets are the -155 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The White Sox are the +135 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.

San Diego Padres vs. Toronto Blue Jays

Fernando Tatis Jr. ($6,400)

Juan Soto ($5,600)

Manny Machado ($5,200)

Xander Bogaerts ($5,000)

Chris Bassitt has been up and down for Toronto this season and has to make his way through the power-heavy San Diego lineup. Tatis picked up two hits in Wednesday's win and is now slashing .286/.344/.522. Soto went hitless but managed to walk three times in five plate appearances. Machado and Bogaerts also picked up hits and should continue that momentum into Thursday’s game.

The Padres are the -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays are the +100 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.