Picks, predictions for White Sox vs. Mets on Thursday, July 20

The New York Mets (45-50) are on the verge of a badly-needed sweep as they face off against the Chicago White Sox (40-57) in the finale of a three-game set. First pitch on Thursday afternoon is set for 1:10 p.m. ET from Citi Field in Queens. Michael Kopech (3-8, 4.47 ERA) looks to get back on track for the South Siders, while Jose Quintana is finally set to make his Mets debut after a rib injury held him out for the first half of the season.

Chicago surprisingly took two of three against the Atlanta Braves to start the second half, only to immediately stub their toe in New York. They remain in the AL Central cellar and will travel to face the division-leading Minnesota Twins this weekend.

New York is running out of time to convince Steve Cohen and Co. that they deserve to be buyers at the deadline. Even with this recent winning streak, New York is seven games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. Next up is a trip to Fenway Park to take on the Red Sox this weekend before the renewal of the Subway Series next week.

The Mets enter as -155 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, with Chicago the +135 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

White Sox-Mets picks: Thursday, July 20

Injury report

White Sox

Day-to-Day: OF/DH Eloy Jimenez (groin)

Out: SP Mike Clevinger (biceps), RP Joe Kelly (elbow), RP Garrett Crochet (shoulder), 3B Yoan Moncada (back)

Mets

Day-to-Day: OF Starling Marte (migraine)

Starting pitchers

Michael Kopech vs. Jose Quintana

After struggling miserably with his command in June — he walked 16 batters over a three-start span — Kopech was shut down for a few weeks due to shoulder fatigue. He returned after the All-Star break but didn’t look any better, walking four and allowing four runs on a Matt Olson grand slam while recording just two outs against the Atlanta Braves. He hasn’t reached the fifth inning in his last five starts.

Quintana’s Mets tenure was derailed almost as soon as it got started. Less than two innings into spring training, the veteran lefty was diagnosed with a stress fracture in his rib cage, an injury that required surgery and has kept him sidelined for months. After a lengthy rehab stint, he’s finally ready to make his New York debut after signing a two-year, $26 million deal with the team last December. The 34-year-old pitched to a 2.93 ERA last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals.

Over/Under pick

Neither of these pitchers can be trusted in this spot — Kopech because of his recent form, Quintana because he hasn’t pitched in a meaningful game in nearly a full year. Chicago’s righty-heavy lineup has hit lefties well all year, and there’s just no reason to have any faith in Kopech navigating more than a couple of innings right now with how awful his command is.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

I don’t love backing Quintana in this spot, but the Mets have the hotter lineup and the advantage on the mound given how bad Kopech has been over the last month or so. New York should pick up a much-needed win here.

Pick: Mets