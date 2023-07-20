 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

What time is Justin Thomas teeing off at 2023 Open Championship?

We take you through tee times and how to watch Justin Thomas at the 2023 British Open Championship this weekend.

By DKNetworkStaff
Justin Thomas plays his shot from the 15th tee as fans look on during the second round of the Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club on July 14, 2023 in North Berwick, Scotland. Photo by Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR via Getty Images

Last weekend, Justin Thomas was able to grind out out a one-under 279 to finish T-60 at the Scottish Open. He’ll look to use that as a springboard heading into this weekend’s British Open, which is a tournament he’s historically struggled at.

Last year, Thomas finished T-53 with a four-under 284. His best finish came in 2019 when he finished T-11 with a three-under 281 at Royal Portrush. He failed to make the cut in 2018 and 2019.

Here’s how to watch Thomas this week.

2023 British Open: Justin Thomas tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 2:48 PM: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas
Round 2 Friday: 9:47 AM: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

* All times ET

Thomas enters this year’s Open at +8000 to win the Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, +1200 to finish top-5 and +500 to finish top-10.

He has recorded four top-20 finishes at PGA TOUR events this year, including a fifth-place finish at the Waste Management Open, but has not been performing well in the majors and comparable events. As mentioned above, he finished T-60 at the Scottish Open, and has missed the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

