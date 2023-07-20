What time is Justin Thomas teeing off at 2023 Open Championship?

Last weekend, Justin Thomas was able to grind out out a one-under 279 to finish T-60 at the Scottish Open. He’ll look to use that as a springboard heading into this weekend’s British Open, which is a tournament he’s historically struggled at.

Last year, Thomas finished T-53 with a four-under 284. His best finish came in 2019 when he finished T-11 with a three-under 281 at Royal Portrush. He failed to make the cut in 2018 and 2019.

Here’s how to watch Thomas this week.

2023 British Open: Justin Thomas tee times

Round 1 Thursday: 2:48 PM: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

Round 2 Friday: 9:47 AM: Viktor Hovland, Tony Finau, Justin Thomas

* All times ET

Thomas enters this year’s Open at +8000 to win the Tournament at DraftKings Sportsbook, +1200 to finish top-5 and +500 to finish top-10.

He has recorded four top-20 finishes at PGA TOUR events this year, including a fifth-place finish at the Waste Management Open, but has not been performing well in the majors and comparable events. As mentioned above, he finished T-60 at the Scottish Open, and has missed the cut in three of his last five tournaments.