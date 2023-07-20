How to watch Spain vs. Costa Rica in 2023 World Cup group stage

Group C will open their play on Friday morning as Spain faces off against Costa Rica. Kickoff is set for 3:30 a.m. ET from Wellington Regional Stadium in New Zealand as Le Sele will hope to pull off a massive upset against No. 6 ranked Spain.

Alexia Putellas will help lead the charge for the Spanish side, coming into the tournament widely viewed as one of the top 10 players across any team. The 29-year-old midfielder has notched 28 goals in 101 caps for Spain, while racking up 126 goals through 281 appearances with Barcelona. Costa Rica is making just their second appearance in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, with their debut coming in 2015. They’ll look for their first-ever win as they went 0-2-1 and made a group stage exit the last time around.

La Roja are the heavy favorites in this one, priced at -20000 on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook. Costa Rica come in as the massive underdogs at +5500 while a draw is set at +3000.

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Date: Friday, July 21

Start time: 3:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: FS1, Telemundo

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, Fox Sports App

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the game, you can live stream it at Fox Sports Live, through the Fox Sports App, or on Peacock. However, keep in mind that you will require a cable login to watch the action. If you don’t have a valid login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.